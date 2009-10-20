Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel: Is It Really Over?

Conflicting reports and rumors abounding, now none other than Justin Timberlake‘s mother has clued us in on the are they/aren’t they status of her son and Jessica Biel. His mother, Lynn Harless, insists that “the one he is with now is awesome,” and that the two are not broken up. Although the two spent the weekend apart–Justin acting seemingly single in Vegas, dining at Nobu, gambling at the Hard Rock, and partying at LAX, while Jessica hosted an all-star golf benefit in L.A.–Harless still insists on the couple’s stability: “He’s found someone that’ll golf with him, give him a hard time when he deserves it and stand up to him.”

What do you think? Do you like these two as a couple, or would you rather see more of Timberlake’s single antics?