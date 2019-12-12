Jessica Biel Would ‘Never Break Up’ With Justin Timberlake After His Cheating Scandal & Here’s Why

It’s officially been a couple weeks since rumors surrounding Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s divorce following those Alisha Wainwright cheating rumors started to circulate, which also means every person involved has had some time to reflect on the situation. Including the person perhaps most affected by these worries of infidelity: 37-year-old actress and mother, Jessica Biel. The good news is, there’s no divorce happening any time soon. Bad news? Jessica remains “embarrassed” and is busy reconsidering how her family will move forward following this incident.

According to a source for PEOPLE, Jessica still standing by her husband, even after he was spotted holding hands and getting flirty with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright following a shoot in New Orleans on Nov. 23. “Obviously Justin drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her,” said the source. “What’s most important to her in life is her family and being the best mom to Silas,” the insider added, referencing the couple’s 4-year-old son. “She’ll never break up her family over something like this.”

It helps that Justin Timberlake issued a lengthy apology of his own, taking to Instagram last week to finally put these rumors to rest. “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he wrote in the post. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” he added. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

These sweet nothings definitely help to soften the blow, but now sources at Us Weekly suggest that Jessica was the person who pushed Justin to post a public apology in the first place. She was reportedly “embarrassed” by the situation and wanted him to set the record straight for their fans.

“It was good,” for Justin to move forward with this statement, adds PEOPLE’s source. But apparently, “the real work he is doing is in private.” With Jessica-freaking-Biel as his wife, we’d sure hope so.