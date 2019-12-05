Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Were Involved With Another Cheating Scandal Before Alisha Wainwright

Given his recent drama, it may come as a surprise to learn that this isn’t the first time that JT has been associated with cheating rumors. Us Weekly claimed in October 2010 that Justin Timberlake cheated on Jessica Biel with Olivia Munn long before his PDA photos with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that the former NSYNC member and the X-Men: Apocalypse star had a three-day rendezvous in September 2010 after meeting at a MySpace event. “[He] started chasing her immediately,” the insider said. According to Us Weekly, Munn told Timberlake that they couldn’t have a fling if he was still with Biel, which led the “Suit and Tie” singer to tell her that he and the 7th Heaven alum were broken up.

“[He] has been telling people it’s over with Jessica, even though the reality is he’s just doing it behind her back,” the source said at the time. The insider even went on to say that the Timberlake and Munn were “openly affectionate” and “had amazing sex” after the Office Christmas Party actress invited the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” crooner to her hotel in New York City in late September 2010.

Timberlake’s rep denied the rumors and a source close to Munn later told People that the allegations were completely bogus. “There is no truth to the reports. Olivia Munn is not that type of girl,” People’s insider said in October 2010, while another source told the magazine that there were no cracks in Timberlake and Biel’s relationship. “Justin and Jessica are doing fine,” the second insider said at the time.

The rumors came a year before Timberlake and Biel split in February 2011 after three years of dating. The couple reunited three months later before tying the knot in October 2012. They welcomed their son Silas, 4, in 2015.

In late November 2019, photos of Timberlake and his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright went viral after the cast mates were snapped holding hands beneath a table in New Orleans. “They all know each other and were hanging,” a source told People at the time of the suspicious PDA pics. “Like, come on, they’re on an open balcony in New Orleans and he’s famous. It was nothing.”

The “Sexy Back” singer broke his silence on the photos in December when he shared an Instagram post apologizing to Biel and his son. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he wrote. “This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”