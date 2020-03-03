Fans Think Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Broke Up After She Was Seen Without Her Wedding Ring

Is it over? Fans think Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel broke up after she was seen without a wedding ring three months after he was accused of cheating on her. The NSYNC member and 7th Heaven alum’s marriage was put to the test in November 2019 after Timberlake was photographed holding his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright’s hand in New Orleans. The pictures went viral and led Timberlake to apologize to his wife and their 4-year-old son Silas for the hurt he caused.

Fast forward to Saturday, February 29, and The Daily Mail published photos of Biel running errands in Beverly Hills without a wedding ring on her left finger. A source told Us Weekly in December that the couple, who married in 2012, were working on their relationship amid the infidelity claims. “Jessica and Justin are spending the holiday together and she is really ready for some alone time with him,” an insider said at the time. “He has been so sweet to her and is making sure that Jessica knows how much she means to him. He is really making a big effort.”

In a post after the cheating scandal, Timberlake denied accusations hat he was unfaithful to his wife and apologized to his family for the embarrassment he caused them.“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he wrote. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

It’s unclear if Timberlake and Biel have actually separated, but until the couple confirms the news themselves, it’s best to take these photos with a grain of salt. People stop wearing their wedding rings for all sorts of reasons, so Biel could have a good excuse to take it off. From the looks of it, the couple is working hard to move on from their past.