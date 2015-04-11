Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Welcomed a Baby Boy!

Big congrats are in order for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel: The two have just welcomed their first child into the world.

People confirmed that it’s a boy, and the pair have named him Silas Randall Timberlake. Apparently Silas was the middle name of Timberlake’s grandfather Bill Bomar, who died in 2012, while Randall is Timberlake’s middle name, as well as his father’s first name.

Timberlake expressed his excitement around being a first time father when he picked up the iHeartRadio Music Awards “Innovator Award” in March.

“I can’t wait to see our greatest creation yet,” he said. “Daddy’s heading home right now to innovate by learning how to change a poopy diaper and get my swaddle on!”

Big congrats to these two, and good luck with those diapers!