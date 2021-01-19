The Meaning Behind Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel’s New Baby’s Name Is So Beautiful

After their secret pregnancy and birth, fans may be curious to know about the meaning for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s baby’s name: Phineas.

After months of rumors, Timberlake confirmed that he and Biel welcomed their second child together, a son named Phineas, on the Monday, January 18, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I’ll tell you his name. His name is Phineas and he’s awesome,” Timberlake said after revealing that DeGeneres was one of the “first people outside of our immediate family” that he told about his newborn.

He continued, “He’s so cute and nobody’s sleeping. But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier.” Timberlake also told DeGeneres about how “grateful” he is for the new addition to his family.

Timberlake’s NSYNC member Lance Bass confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September 2020 that his former bandmate had a new child. “The baby is cute of course, it’s Justin and Jessica!” he said. He also confirmed that he saw pictures but wouldn’t reveal the baby boy’s name. “That’s a good question. Justin would kill me!” he said.

So what does Phineas mean? Well, though fans have been trolling Timberlake and Biel for naming their son after a Phineas and Ferb character, the name of their second son actually has a special meaning. According to Life & Style, the name “Phineas” is of Hebrew origin and means “oracle.” “By definition, an oracle is a priest or priestess acting as a medium through whom advice or prophecy was sought from the gods in classical antiquity,” Life & Style reports.

But Phineas isn’t the only child of Timberlake and Biel to have a special meaning for his name. Their first son, Silas, who was born in April 2015, also has a name with biblical origins. In a 2017 episode of Who You Think You Are?, Biel discovered that her family has deep Jewish roots. “I felt my whole life I’ve really not had any religious community at all,” she said. “I want something. Interestingly, we’re talking about a people with a really, really rich cultural community.”

She continued, “My friends are really into this. They say they’re going to throw me a bar mitzvah.”