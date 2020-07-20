Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Are Parents to Another Baby After a Top-Secret Pregnancy

We’re shook. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcomed baby 2 via a secret pregnancy. The Daily Mail reported on Friday, July 18, that the “Sexy Back” singer and the Sinner alum are parents to a second son after welcoming their first child, Silas Randall Timberlake, in 2015.

The Daily Mail reports that Timberlake and Biel haven’t photographed for several months and have been staying at their home in Big Sky, Montana, since March 25. The publication also reports that Biel’s mother, Kimberly Conroe, is staying with the Timberlakes as they take care of their newborn. It’s unclear when Biel and Timberlake welcomed their son.

News of Timberlake and Biel’s second child comes eight months after the “What Goes Around / Comes Around” singer was photographed holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainright in New Orleans. Photographs show Wainwright touching Timblerlake’s knee, as the Grammy winner, who isn’t seen with a wedding ring on his finger, reaches for her hand.

In a statement on his Instagram in December, Timberlake apologized for the photos and claimed that his behavior was because he was drinking. “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he wrote on his Instagram at the time. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar.”

He continued, “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Despite the drama surrounding Palmer, Timberlake ended his statement by hoping that fans see the movie. “I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it,” he wrote.

In May, Biel—who married Timberlake in 2012—wrote a sweet Instagram post to her husband and son on Mother’s Day. “These two people make being a momma the greatest job in the whole world! The moments spent with you both are truly the most precious and funniest and glorious times of my life. I love you both so much! 💚,” she captioned a photo of her, Timberlake and Silas in snow gear.

In March, Timberlake confirmed that he and his family were social distancing away from Los Angeles in the snow. Though he didn’t specify the location, several outlets report that he, Biel and Silas are at their house in Big Sky, Montana. “Out here social distancing with the fam and a lot of these 🌲🌲🌲 I hope you guys are staying safe and healthy. We need to stick together and look out for each other during this crazy time. Go through my stories for some ways you can support your local communities. While there’s a lot of chaos and confusion right now, there’s also a lot of good and so many ways to help. 🙏🏼,” he wrote on his Instagram at the time, while tagging organizations like Feeding America, American Red Cross, Save the Children and World Central Kitchen.

Congratulations to the second-time parents.