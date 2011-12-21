Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Are Officially Engaged

After one of the most publicized but confusing relationships in Hollywood, it has been confirmed that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are engaged. Justin and Jessica began dating back in January 2007, when paparazzi shots surfaced of the two getting frisky while snowboarding in Utah.

A few years went by, and the couple stayed in the spotlight, but for generally boring reasons. They are the kind of folks that tend to be photographed running together, playing with dogs, and looking really, really American. Anyway, in March 2011, the duo split.

I was left feeling heartbroken on Jessica’s behalf. Everyone in the world seems to want Justin, but gossip rags frequently criticized Jessica, even though she is obviously a serious babe. Their separation only lasted for like, ten seconds, because they are back together — and engaged!

Justin popped the question at a ritzy ski resort in Jackson, Wyoming — similar to where they first got together! Congratulations, you two. You have a long, attractive life with each other ahead of you.