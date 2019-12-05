Justin Timberlake Apologizes to Jessica Biel for ‘Embarrassing’ Cheating Scandal

Saying his piece. Justin Timberlake apologized to Jessica Biel for his cheating scandal with Alisha Wainwright. The former NSYNC member took to his Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 4, to break his silence on the affair rumors, which started in late November after he and Wainright, his Palmer costar, were photographed holding hands in New Orleans.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he wrote. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar.”

Timberlake blamed his behavior on his drinking and apologized to Biel and their 4-year-old son Silas for the “embarrassment” that he had put them through.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he wrote. “This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

He continued, “I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

This is the first time Timberlake has spoken out about the scandal since he and Wainright’s PDA were photographed a week ago. Amid the drama, a source told People at the time that the hand-holding was friendly and not a sign that Timberlake was cheating on his wife of seven years.

“They all know each other and were hanging,” the insider said. “Like, come on, they’re on an open balcony in New Orleans and he’s famous. It was nothing.”

The couple have withstood cheating rumors once before. In February 2011, the couple split amid rumors that the “Suit and Tie” singer had cheated on The Sinner star in October 2010. The pair, who first started dating in August 2007, reunited in July 2011. They married a year later and welcomed their son in 2015.