Here’s How Justin Feels After Janet Revealed the ‘Truth’ About Their Relationship in Her Doc

A sigh of relief. Justin Timberlake’s role in Janet Jackson’s documentary was different than what fans may have initially expected, as the “Rhythm Nation” singer revealed that she and the former NSYNC member are now friends despite the controversy surrounding their infamous 2004 Super Bowl Halftime show performance.

Jackson, 55, insisted that the backlash was “blown way out of proportion” all those years ago. “Of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame and that’s got to stop,” she said during her highly anticipated, two-night Lifetime and A&E documentary, Janet Jackson, which premiered on January 28, 2022. In the doc, Jackson went on to reveal that she and the “Cry Me a River” singer, 41, are now “very good friends.” She explained, “He and I have moved on, and it’s time for everyone else to do the same.”

Following the premiere of Jackson’s documentary, Timberlake is reportedly “relieved” that this controversy can be set to rest. “Honestly, Justin is relieved that Janet let everyone in on the truth about their friendship because he was tired of hearing about it and having to answer questions about it,” a source told Hollywood Life on February 2, 2022.

“It was so long ago, yet it still is something very painful for him, and he imagines for Janet, too. But Justin has nothing but love and respect for Janet and they have become close,” the source added. While Timberlake didn’t appear in the doc himself, the insider noted that he’s “always down to collaborate” with Jackson, as she has “become like a sister to him” in the years following their 2004 performance.

“She contacted him prior to revealing the update and he was absolutely on board,” the source added of the documentary. “He was glad to hear that she was addressing everything and hopefully put it to an end.”

In the years since their Super Bowl fiasco—in which Timberlake accidentally exposed Jackson’s right breast to millions of viewers—the “Rock Your Body” singer has publicly apologized to Jackson for the incident. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” Timberlake said in an Instagram post where he also referred to fellow pop star, Britney Spears.

“I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” his statement continued.

Timberlake went on to note how his privilege as a white man impacted Spears and Jackson’s careers. “The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It’s designed this way,” he added at the time. “As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again.”

Janet Jackson premiered on January 28, 2022, on Lifetime and A&E and is available to stream on Philo and Sling.

