Justin Timberlake is Cute, A New Fashion Movie is Out Soon

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Nothing better than a good fashion movie and the summer blockbuster wanna-bes don’t really deliver. Fill the void when “The Tents” premieres this Saturday. [RackedNY]

If the Olsens had their way, the whole WORLD would be cashmere. Or maybe just these Toms from The Row. [The Cut Blog]

Forget all about the horrible date with the guy whose name you already forgot with these pictures of Justin Timberlake smiling, wearing clothes, making you melt, etc. [GQ]

Anja Rubik rocked hers, Taylor Momsen…not so much. Would you wear a mullet dress? [Telegraph UK]

A list of new products online this week. Why can’t I afford anything ever? Oh, right. [Fashionologie]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @fuggirls I have a truly crazy amount of leopard print in my J Crew shopping cart right now. FALL CLOTHES COME TO ME – J #fashiongirlproblems

RT @HuffPostStyle Pregnant Carla Bruni is not too happy about her latest magazine coverhttp://huff.to/qcMTQ8 I am terrified of pregnant, unhappy Carla Bruni. Terrified.

RT @timesfashion Our peter pan collar bonanza will start tomorrow from 10am, but watch this space for a teaser in the next 30 mins! The fact that a “peter pan collar bonanza” exists makes me happy.

RT @SusanPortnoy Congratulations to@stevenkolb who was promoted to CEO of@CFDA!#welldeserved Hear hear!