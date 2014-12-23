Too Good: Watch Justin Timberlake and Garth Brooks Sing ‘Friends In Low Places’

If you were Justin Timberlake, how would you make sure Nashville fans remembered your concert?

Clearly JT has been asking himself the same question, because while performing at the Nashville leg of his 20/20 tour on Friday night, he delivered country music fans the musical holy grail, launching into a cover of Garth Brooks‘ “Friends in Low Places.”

“This is the country capital of the world, right?” Timberlake asked, after teasing the crowd with the anthem’s first few chords. Then, the legend himself appeared; Brooks strode onto the stage to greet Timberlake with a hug.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Garth Brooks!” Timberlake said, introducing the country music legend (who, it should be noted, happens to be promoting a new album) onstage.

The unlikely pair belted out the iconic track, “Friends in Low Places,” while Timberlake jumped up and down with his guitar as Brooks held out his microphone to the audience. As you can imagine, fan chaos ensued (just wait until you listen to the performance video).

Watch the video below to see the performance for yourself—Brooks appears after about 2.5 minutes of Timberblake taking on the song solo.

If you thought that was good, check out the view from where Brooks and Timberlake stood. Brooks shared a video of the duet to Instagram after the show, with the caption, “I saw an ENTERTAINER tonight! @justintimberlake#Justinrcredible”