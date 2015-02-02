StyleCaster
Justin Timberlake Confirms Jessica Biel’s Pregnancy With Cutest Instagram Ever

Not that we didn’t already know, but it’s now official: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are expecting their first baby!

jessica biel pregnant instagram announcement

Photo: WENN

JT broke the news on Instagram over the weekend, disguised as a “thanks for the birthday wishes” post but really was a (too cute) confirmation that Biel, 32, is pregnant.

“Thank you EVERYONE for the Bday wishes! This year, I’m getting the GREATEST GIFT EVER. CAN’T WAIT. #BoyOrGirl #YouNeverKnow #WeDontEvenKnow #WeAreTakingBets.” Justin captioned the snap.

Congrats to the happy couple, and props to them for being famous and still keeping things relatively private until they felt the time was right.

