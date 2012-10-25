Um, Really: Justin Timberlake’s Former Bandmate Chris Kirkpatrick Proposes in Italy

As we all know, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel got married last Friday, in what might be the celebrity wedding of the year — thanks in part to the lavish Italian location and her pink, cupcake-like Giambattista Valli haute couture gown. But Timberlake wasn’t the only former ‘N Sync singer who had marriage on the mind in Italy.

Timberlake’s former boy-bandmate Chris Kirkpatrick (known for his perpetually lame-o pineapple hair) told People that while in Italy this week he was so caught up in the romantic atmosphere, he proposed to his girlfriend Karly Skladany. “It was one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been. And it hit me: I wanted to propose to Karly. So I ran to a jewelry store, found the perfect ring and bought it,” he said.

Um, what? So many questions here, Chris: Why were you lurking in Italy when you weren’t invited to JT’s wedding? And you just happened to run to a jewelry store and propose? And then you released a statement to People the day after Justin’s pics were released?

In case you haven’t been following, lots has been said about the fact that two of the ‘N Sync boys were left off of Timberlake’s exclusive guest list, but Kirkpatrick said there’s no bad blood. “[Justin] didn’t want the wedding to be an ‘NSync reunion, and I totally understand that,” he said. “I already had plans to be in Italy anyway. It was just a coincidence that I was there when Justin got married. There’s really nothing negative about any of it.”

Even if this were true, it’s more fun to suspect that he was loitering around Italy desperately awaiting a last-minute invitation from Timberlake. Since we’re pretty sure People isn’t making the Kirkpatrick-Skladany nups their cover, why not get your ‘NSync fill and have another look at the Timberlake — Biel nuptials!