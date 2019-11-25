Here’s How Jessica Biel Is Handling Those Justin Timberlake Cheating Rumors

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s seven-year marriage is solid, and not much can shake them—not even the farfetched cheating scandal that took the internet by storm over the weekend. Jessica Biel’s reaction to the Justin Timberlake cheating rumors is decidedly calm and unphased, probably because there’s, um, not much to react to here.

ICYMI, Justin Timberlake was caught “cheating” with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright at a bar in New Orleans. And by “cheating,” we mean that he dared to—gasp—hold her hand, and she put her hand on his knee at one point. All of this happened around midnight, and Justin allegedly wasn’t wearing his wedding ring at the time, so obviously, fans and media outlets completely ran with the ~infidelity~ allegations. However, multiple sources have told multiple outlets that there was nothing inappropriate going on between the co-stars—just a friendly post-filming hangout with other friends and members of the crew. “They all know each other and were hanging,” a source told People. “Like, come on, they’re on an open balcony in New Orleans and he’s famous. It was nothing.” Indeed, one glance at the photographic evidence and we can see that the whole cheating thing is a bit of a stretch.

But rumors don’t die that easily. This morning, the Sun shared photos of Jessica Biel supposedly looking “miserable” after discovering her husband’s affair.

In the photos, Jessica is in Los Angeles, looking… Well, completely normal. She’s sporting her wedding ring, and she appears to be in full mom mode, holding a pillow and a Transformers toy (Jessica and Justin share a four-year-old son, Silas).

Jessica and Justin haven’t bothered to address the infidelity rumors, but Alisha Wainwright’s reps have. “There is no validity to this speculation,” a rep told Us Weekly. “They are working on a project together.”

Now, can we all please move onto some real news—like Justin’s future collaborator Lizzo’s amazing tiny bag at the AMAs?