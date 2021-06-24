Justin Timberlake Just Reacted to Britney Spears’ Court Hearing After His ‘Past’ Comments About Her Virginity

Sending love. Justin Timberlake responded to Britney Spears’ court hearing about her conservatorship, and stated his support for his ex-girlfriend amid her legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears.

Timberlake, who dated Britney from 1998 to 2002, took to his Twitter on Wednesday, June 23, to confirm that he and his wife, Jessica Biel, support Britney as she asks the court to end her conservatorship. “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was…” he tweeted. “what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”

He continued, “No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for…Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

Timberlake’s tweets come after he faced backlash in February following the release of Hulu’s documentary, Framing Britney Spears. The documentary, which followed Britney’s conservatorship case and the #FreeBritney movement, included a clip from an interview of Timberlake on the radio show, Star and Buc Wild, in 2002, where he was asked if he and Britney had sex. “OK, yeah, I did it,” Timberlake said at the time with a laugh when the hosts asked if he “fucked” the Grammy winner.

After the video resurfaced, Timberlake came under fire from viewers who accused him of leaking that Britney wasn’t a virgin to the press. Timberlake was also criticized by viewers for 2002 song, “Cry Me a River,” which many viewers believe falsely accused Britney of cheating on him. “Justin said he fucked her and he became the man of the moment while she became the slut who lied about being a virgin till marriage,” one fan wrote. Another tweeted, “Justin leaked that Britney wasn’t a virgin. Trash!”

In an Instagram statement in February, Timberlake apologized for how he treated Britney, as well as Janet Jackson after their 2004 Super Bowl performance. “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” Timberlake wrote. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

He continued, “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

Timberlake went on to take accountability for the “flawed” entertainment industry that benefits “white men.” “I also feel compelled to respond, in part because everyone involved deserves better and more importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be a part of and grow from,” Timberlake wrote.

He continued, “The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It’s designed this way. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that I was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again.

Timberlake ended his statement by vowing to do better. “I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn’t absolve my past,” he wrote. “I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports.”

He continued, “I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better.”

Framing Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Britney Spears, check out her 2000 memoir, Britney Spears’ Heart to Heart. Co-written by Britney and her mom, Lynne Spears, the book follows Britney’s career from her childhood in Kentwood, Louisiana, to hear early talent shows to the recording and release of the song that would change her life, “…Baby One More Time”, in 1998. The best seller also dives into Britney’s relationship with her mom and their conversations about dating, relationships, dress codes, self-esteem and body image. The book is also filled with dozens of never-before-seen photos from Britney’s childhood, studio sessions and tours. Britney Spears’ Heart to Heart is a must-have for any Britney fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.