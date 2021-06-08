Justin Is Already a ‘Bachelorette’ Frontrunner—Here’s How Far He Makes it on Katie’s Season

As an early frontrunner on The Bachelorette season 17, fans want to know all The Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about Justin Glaze they can read to know whether or not he makes it to the end of Katie’s season.

Justin is one of 30-plus contestants on season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston. Katie a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was announced as the season 17 Bachelorette at the “After the Final Rose” special for season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James in March. Katie was a contestant on Matt’s season and was eliminated in 10th place, which makes her one of the earliest Bachelor or Bachelorette eliminees to become the lead of her own season. (Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was also announced as the season 18 Bachelorette. Her season will premiere later this year.)

Katie filmed season 16 of The Bachelorette from the beginning of March to the end of April at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in New Mexico. Instead of Chris Harrison, her season was hosted by season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

In her Bachelor bio for Matt’s season, Katie said that she wants a man who is as “daring and adventurous” as she is. “Katie knows exactly what she wants in a man and is done wasting her time on boys who won’t live up to her expectations,” her bio read. “She is a witty storyteller who says when she finds someone worth committing to, she is the most loving and committed partner anyone could ask for. Katie is daring and adventurous.”

Her bio continued, “While Katie is serious about finding her person, she needs a man who can laugh along with her but is okay with him laughing at her too when the moment calls for it. Katie is looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally. Her dream man will be passionate about building a long-term life with her and will treat Katie as his equal in the relationship. Nothing turns her off more than someone who sits around playing video games all day or a man who tries to kiss her at the inopportune moment … it’s all about creating the right vibe with Katie!”

From her Bachelor bio, it seems like Katie and Justin have a lot in common, but does he win her season? Ahead are The Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about Justin we know so far. Read on to find out whether he makes it to the end of Katie’s season.

Who is Justin from The Bachelorette?

Justin is 26-year-old from Baltimore, Maryland. In his Bachelorette bio, Justin called himself “one hell of a catch” for two reasons: He’s tall and he’s handsome. (His words.) “He comes from a loving family and credits his parents, who have been happily married for over 30 years, with providing him an excellent example of what a successful relationship should look like. While Justin has dated around, he’s never been one to settle and just hasn’t found ‘the one,'” his bio reads. “For Justin, that one woman is someone who is equally beautiful on the inside and out, trustworthy and committed to the idea of teamwork in a relationship. She’s passionate about fitness, but also loves to enjoy a day barbecuing and a good bottle of Sauvignon Blanc.”

His bio continues, “Justin considers himself to be very romantic and holds a lot of value in having a strong intimate connection, both emotionally and physically. For Justin, this journey is all about finding his forever, so here’s hoping he can find that meaningful connection with Katie.”

For his fun facts, Justin listed the following:

– Justin does not like to dance. At all.

– Justin’s favorite artist of all time is Basquiat.

– If Justin could be any superhero, he would be Black Panther.

What is Justin’s job?

In his Bachelorette bio, Justin listed his job as an “investment sales consultant” and said that he has a “great career in investment sales.”Justin works as an Intermediary Sales Consultant at T. Rowe Price, an investment company, a job he’s had for the past four years, according to his Linkedin. He graduated from the University of Maryland Baltimore County in 2016 with a degree in Business Technology Administration with an economics concentration. While in college, he was a varsity track and field player, a member of the Sigma Alpha Lambda National Honor Society and a secretary for the Investment & Trading Club.

But sales isn’t his only skill. “For the cherry on top, he is also an extremely talented painter!” his bio reads. According to his Linkedin, he graduated with a visual arts minor. His art can be seen on his Instagram.

Does Justin win The Bachelorette?

As of now, we don’t know who wins Katie’s season of The Bachelorette. But according to Reality Steve, Andrew S. is one of Katie’s four finalists and makes it to Hometown Dates. The other finalists are Andrew Spencer, a 26-year-old professional football player from Vienna, Austria; Greg Grippo, a 27-year-old marketing sales representative from Edison, New Jersey; and Blake Moynes, a 30-year-old from Ontario, Canada. (Blake, who is a surprise contestant on Katie’s season, was eliminated in ninth place in season 16 of The Bachelorette with Tayshia and Clare.)

According to Reality Steve, Katie is engaged to her Bachelorette winner, and the two are still together as of May 2021, which leads us to believe that Katie was proposed to at the “Final Rose Ceremony.” For more spoilers about The Bachelorette 2021, click here.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.