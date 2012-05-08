Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez: One Of The Realest Relationships In Hollywood

Let me preface this piece by stating that I am not some sort of tween junkie. I do not watch the Disney Channel, I don’t give a crap about the Jonas Brothers and I only learned of Selena Gomez after she started dating Justin Bieber and her face began to pop up everywhere. Seriously, everywhere. I’m pretty sure they make Selena Gomez toilet paper, and I’m pretty sure a lot of creepy men living in their mother’s basements swear by it.

Anyway, after Selena and Justin started dating, I really started to take notice of both of them. While I ultimately thought it was kind of weird that many of my peers proclaimed themselves to be Beliebers, I began to pick up on to this catchy tunes and understand why his fans are so crazy about him. Okay, so maybe I still wouldn’t wait for him outside of his hotel room shrieking all night, but maybe I would go to a concert or something and look really creepy in the back row with my beard. At first, it’s easy to write off their relationship as a publicity stunt. They are young, they are silly and they are celebrities. How much can they really like each other?

Well, I personally feel that there’s a lot to their relationship. Unlike other tween stars who fall hard and end up in the back room of Les Deux doing drugs with Andy Dick, they seem to have an earnest love for one another that is truly rare in Hollywood. Their most memorable paparazzi photos captured them introducing their families to each other and going on romantic vacations. What other young couples do that in Hollywood?

It’s been well over a year since they confirmed their relationship and they are still going strong despite numerous setbacks, including some crazy broad who claimed she was knocked up with the Biebs’ baby. All I can say is that if some little diva claimed that my boyfriend knocked her up, I would be less forgiving than Selena. It’s not easy. The spotlight is blinding and they are two of the most famous people in the world, so I have to give credit where credit is due. To be able to have some semblance of a normal life and relationship when you’re in their positions is remarkable.

The naysayers may chime in and say that it’s merely young love — and that they can’t even legally drink yet. But I challenge that. I’m putting my faith behind Justin and Selena. Don’t let me down, kids.