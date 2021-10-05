Justin Hartley’s Wife Just Hinted at If They Plan to Have Kids ‘Early’ Months After His Divorce From Chrishell

Could there be a Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas baby on the way? The couple, who reportedly tied the knot in May 2021 after less than a year of dating, just hinted at how “early” they may be planning on expanding their family in an interview with Hollywood Life.

Well, according to Justin’s wife, it’s still “too early to tell.” The former Young and the Restless actress, 32, explained to Hollywood Life on Tuesday, October 5 that she and Justin, 44, are more focused on enjoying their honeymoon phase after spending months quarantining together at the start of their relationship. “We just got married. We’re enjoying being together and being able to go on vacation,” Sofia told the site. “It‘s hilarious. Technically our first date was a year after we were together because that was when the world opened up.”

“We just went on vacation so it‘s one of those things that it‘s backwards,” the Blood & Treasure star added. “We fell in love and we now get to do all the fun stuff that couples do. So we’re just enjoying that.”

While Justin and Sofia are now beginning to enjoy regular coupledom, the actress is still grateful for the undistracted time they got to spend together in 2020. “I was just saying to him, ’24/7 during the pandemic, no 9 to 5, no getting to set where you could chill with the girls.’ It was just him and I all the time and you really get to see the person.

Justin was previously married to Selling Sunset star, Chrishell Stause. The former couple, who started dating in 2013, got married in October 2017. Justin filed for the divorce from Chrishell two years later in November 2019, citing “irreconcilable differences” at the time. The This Is Us star claimed they had previously separated in July of that year. Chrishell, for her part, was said to be “blindsided” by the news.

During a May 2020 interview with StyleCaster, Chrishell revealed that she almost quit Selling Sunset when news broke of her and Justin’s divorce. “If I’m being perfectly honest, my knee-jerk reaction was I can’t do this,” she said. “[Quitting the show] did cross my mind.”

Following their highly publicized split, however, Chrishell has continued to find love of her own. After joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars in 2020, the Netflix star began dating her co-star, Keo Motsepe, whom she dated for three months before announcing their split in February 2021. Currently, Chrishell is dating Jason Oppenheim, her boss and co-star on Netflix’s Selling Sunset.