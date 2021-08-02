Fans Think Chrishell’s Ex Justin Just Shaded Her Dating News With This Rare Photo of His Wife

Fans have been waiting to see Justin Hartley react to Chrishell Stause dating again ever since the Selling Sunset star revealed that she’s in a relationship with her boss, Jason Oppenheim, over on Instagram. Chrishell’s ex had a subtle way of responding to the news—and it involved focusing on his new wife, Sofia Pernas, instead.

The This Is Us star, 44, took to social media to share a rare photo of his wife Sofia on her 32nd birthday on Saturday, July 31, which came just days after reports of his ex-wife Chrishell’s new relationship. Justin, who filed for divorce from Chrishell in 2019 while she was filming season 3 of Selling Sunset, married Sofia less than two years later in May 2021 after roughly a year of dating. Rather than respond directly to reports about his ex, the actor decided to focus on his new wife’s special day over on Instagram—which, honestly, says just about everything you need to know.

Justin shared a series of photos of Sofia in his post and gushed about how “beautiful” he finds the Blood & Treasure star in his caption. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful Sofia! This amazing woman makes me laugh out loud every single day,” he wrote, before adding, “Here’s to taking down oysters all over the world. I love you very much.” In Justin’s photos, the Young And The Restless alum was pictured over various plates of seafood—a clear favorite! “Can’t wait,” Sofia replied in the comments. “I love you.”

Justin’s rare post for his wife came less than a week after his ex-wife, Chrishell, went Instagram official with her Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim. The real estate agent and Oppenheim Group co-founder officially confirmed their relationship at the time with a pair of flirty photos taken during their recent vacation in Italy with their fellow Netflix castmates. “The JLo effect,” Chrishell captioned the photos, seemingly referencing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s latest romance.

Jason, for his part, left a red heart emoji in the comments before confirming their relationship in a statement via Us Weekly. “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” he told the site on July 28. “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”