Justin Hartley’s Net Worth Could Be Seriously Impacted by His Divorce from Chrishell Stause

Many are wondering whether Justin Hartley’s net worth could be impacted by his divorce from Selling Sunset star, Chrishell Stause. Fans of the former couple are just beginning to learn more about their split, thanks to season 3 of Selling Sunset, which premiered on Netflix on Friday, August 7. Stause, 39, is at the center of this season after being “blindsided” by the divorce.

Hartley, 43, reportedly filed for the divorce from the reality TV star in November 2019 after barely two years of marriage. Although news of the divorce broke in November, the This Is Us actor claimed that the couple’s separation was actually on July 8, nearly four months before he filed. Stause, however, claims that they separated on November 22—the same day Hartley “shocked” her by filing for divorce. In a recent teaser clip for Selling Sunset, the Kentucky native revealed that Hartley texted her about the decision just moments before news of the split leaked to media outlets. “He texted me that we were filed,” she says tearfully in the clip. “Forty-five minutes later the world knew.”

Fans are still curious about Hartley’s decision, with plenty wondering why he would claim the date of separation as July 8 given his “sudden” filing to Stause in November. Did something happen in the four months leading up to this? TMZ believes it’s possible that Justin Hartley’s net worth had plenty to do with the decision. Following the split, the outlet reported in December 2019 that Justin Hartley’s net worth had just gotten a big boost thanks to This Is Us. They speculate the reason for listing his separate date months earlier was to avoid his new salary from the NBC series from being considered in their divorce. Which, could very well be a major worry for the star, considering that it’s unclear if he and Stause ever signed a prenup.

For everything we know about Justin Hartley’s net worth in 2020—from his current salary on This Is Us, to how his divorce from Chrishell Stause might impact it—just keep on reading.

How was Justin Hartley’s net worth influenced by This Is Us?

Justin Hartley’s net worth has seen its biggest growth thanks to his role as Kevin Pearson on This Is Us. Hartley has been on the beloved NBC drama since the start, and as it’s fans continue to grow in numbers, so has his salary. According to Variety, Hartley started on the series making roughly $40,000 per episode in the first season. By season 2, his salary increased to $125,000 per episode. But it wasn’t until season 3 of This Is Us that the star and his castmates were able to renegotiate their contracts and become one of the highest-earning casts on primetime television today. As of season 3, Hartley’s salary per episode was $250,000. At 18 episodes a season, Hartley’s full salary totals an estimated $4.5 million per year.

What other roles influenced Justin Hartley’s net worth?

Before his big break on This Is Us, Hartley was known for his roles in major soap operas and CW dramas. He was a series regular on Passions as the character Fox Crane from 2002 to 2006. He went on to have a similar role on The Young and the Restless between 2014 and 2016.

How will Justin Hartley’s net worth be impacted by his divorce?

It remains unclear if Justin Hartley’s net worth will be negatively impacted by his divorce from Chrishell Stause, but it’s entirely a possibility. TMZ believes the couple never signed a prenuptial agreement, making for a possibly messy financial battle between the stars. So far, Hartley has suggested that he is not interested in paying any spousal support.

What is Justin Hartley’s net worth in 2020?

According to multiple net worth calculators, Justin Hartley’s net worth is estimated to be $7 million as of 2020.