Justin Hartley ‘Cautioned’ His Daughter to Not Believe Rumors About Chrishell Stause Divorce

Don’t believe what you read. Justin Hartley told his daughter not to believe rumors about his divorce from Chrishell Stause.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Thursday, October 22, the This Is Us star revealed that he “cautioned” his 16-year-old daughter, Isabella Justice Hartley, to not believe everything she reads about him. “I think people want to know about other people’s personal affairs, but it’s just, I would just caution people,” he said. “I caution my daughter on this all the time. I said, ‘You can’t — you really can’t just believe something because you read it.’”

Hartley shares his daughter with his ex-wife, Lindsay Korman, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2012. The Bad Moms Christmas star then went on to marry Stause from 2017 to 2019. In August, news broke that Hartley was dating his former Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas. In his interview with Radio Andy, Hartley revealed that he’s “happy” with where his life is at the moment.

“I’m really happy with where I am,” he said. “I’m happy with my career. I’m happy with my personal life. I’m healthy, I’m safe. I’m I mean, all of those things. So, I’m very thankful.”

In August, Korman defended Hartley after Stause claimed in her Netflix reality TV show, Selling Sunset, that Hartley blindsided her with their divorce. “In a day when social media should be used for positivity…an inspiration towards movement in an honest and deserving way, I’d like to join, by highlighting my appreciation for my family,” Korman wrote in a statement on her Instagram at the time. “Today, I appreciate my ex-husband Justin for not only being [an] exemplification of a solid man but for being my dear friend and devoted father to our daughter. Simply put; for being family. We derive our own opinion of people by experiencing life and time together, and we do our best to hold dear the ones that maintain consistent kindness, love and generosity.”

She continued, “No matter what conflicts Justin and I had in the past, I appreciate what we have today and I am thankful for the family we have built.”

Korman and Hartley’s daughter, Isabella, supported her father by reposting her mom’s statement on her Instagram Stories.