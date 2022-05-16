Here’s How Justin Hartley Reacted to Chrishell Stause & G Flip Dating—He Wants ‘Nothing to Do With’ Her

Not a care. Justin Hartley doesn’t mind Chrishell Stause’s new relationship with G Flip. The This is Us star “doesn’t keep up” with his ex-wife’s life after their divorce.

A source told Us Weekly on May 16, 2022 that “Justin doesn’t keep up with news about Chrishell at all. He’s not one who follows celebrity news unless someone brings it up to him.” The insider also revealed that Justin is “really all about keeping his personal life private, especially when it comes to his relationships.”

Justin and Chrishell were married from 2017 to 2019 after three years of dating. Justin filed for divorce in 2019, and Chrishell found out about his decision via text while filming season 3 of Selling Sunset. “I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew,” the real estate agent said in one episode. The Young and Restless star married his co-star Sofia Pernas in 2019, while Chrishell dated Dancing with the Star’s Keo Motsepe and her boss in Selling Sunset Jason Oppenheim. Chrishell announced that she was dating Australian singer G-Flip in May 2022 at the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion. You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” Chrishell shared. “So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well. I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip.”

According to Us Weekly‘s source, Justin isn’t a fan of reality TV, but understands that he “can’t control” what Chrishell says on Selling Sunset. “What Chrishell wants to talk about on TV about their past is her business. He has nothing to do with it — he’s far removed from that relationship.” The insider added of the NBC star’s reaction to his ex-wife’s public comments, “He doesn’t like drama and isn’t a big fan of reality TV. … He can’t control what she says. He doesn’t pay attention to it.”

Chrishell and her sisters recently shaded Justin in the season finale of Selling Sunset. “I feel like with your last relationship, there was some criticism,” eldest Stause sister Shonda said, referring to Justin and Chrishell’s relationship. “A lot of what you did, I don’t think that he took you seriously. A lot of your jobs, he acted like they were not real jobs. And this was your life. This was your job. You worked so hard for it.”

Chrishell agreed with her sister “I don’t even, like, think about this anymore. But the second that you, like, my memory hits of what you’re talking about, I’m like, ‘Who was I?’ I don’t even know who that was.”

For more about Chrishell Stause, read her memoir, Under Construction: Best Living My Best Life Took a Little Work. The book, which will be released on February 8, 2022, follows Chrishell’s life from her unconventional childhood in a small town in Kentucky to her current career as a soap actress, a luxury real estate agent in Los Angeles and a cast member one of Netflix’s buzziest reality TV shows, Selling Sunset. The memoir also dives into Chrishell’s struggle with homelessness earlier in her life and her family’s addiction, as well as her dreams of acting one day while working at a local Dairy Queen. Under Construction includes “never-before-before told” stories from her personal life—including her much-publicized divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley—and the lessons Chrishell has learned along the way to come out stronger than ever.

