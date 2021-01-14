Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause Finalized Their Divorce & Here’s What Their Settlement May Look Like

The end of the end. Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause finalized their divorce, and there are details about what their settlement could look like. Hartley and Stause, who married in October 2017, split in November 2019 after the This Is Us actor filed for divorce from the Selling Sunset star by surprise. Their separation played out on season 3 of Selling Sunset in 2020, which saw Stause claim that Hartley “blindsided” her with their divorce.

Fast forward to more than a year later and Stause and Hartley are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported on Wednesday, January 13, that the former couple’s divorce is now finalized. According to a source for Us Weekly, there aren’t many known details about the terms of their divorce, but the insider did report that there was a spousal support agreement. “Both parties entered into a confidential settlement as to terms of the divorce, including spousal support,” the insider said. The source also reports that Hartley and Stause did not sign a prenup.

Stause’s divorce from Hartley comes amid her new romance with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe. “Chrishell has moved on with her life,” the source said. “[She] is looking forward to new beginnings.” Hartley, for his part, has been dating his former Young and the Restless star Sofia Pernas since the spring of 2020. Hartley has also been married before to soap star Lindsay Korman, with whom he shares a 16-year-old daughter.

It’s unclear why Hartley and Stause split, but in December 2019, TMZ speculated hat the two could have divorced because of Hartley’s new This Is Us salary. The site reported that Hartley and his This Is Us costar signed a deal in 2019 that will pay him $250,000 per episode for the next three years. With around 18 episodes a season, that would amount to $4.5 million a year. In his divorce filing, Hartley claimed that he and Stause separated in July 2019, whereas Stause said that the two split in November 2019 on the day Hartley filed for divorce. TMZ speculated that Hartley may have listed their separation date as five months earlier than Stause to avoid his new salary being included in their divorce.