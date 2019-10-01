Justin Bieber’s Wedding To Hailey Baldwin Involved Crystal Champagne & An Ex-Girlfriend

This kiss. This kiss! It’s criminal. Criminal because it’s so darn cute! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin finally had that long-awaited ceremony we’ve been waiting for—the pair celebrated their nuptials this past weekend with family and friends. Bieber shared photos from his wedding to Baldwin and they could not be hotter. He had to use a fire emoji just to sum up how hot, spicy and sweet his wife is. “Bailey” is absolute perfection.

The couple originally tied the knot a little over a year ago in a small, courthouse ceremony in New York City. On Monday evening, People Magazine confirmed that the young couple had celebrated their marriage over the weekend. Baldwin and Bieber exchanged vows in front of family and friends. The ceremony took place at sunset—duh—at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina. Dreamy!

The guest list apparently included 154 people, including close friends Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls. Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, was also in attendance, as was Bieber’s first-ever girlfriend (!) Caitlin Beadles. A source told People magazine she was there because they’ve remained friends. Cute. Prior to the actual wedding ceremony, the guests enjoyed cocktails and conversed between basking in the love that Bieber and Baldwin have for one another.

The couple also enjoyed a fully crystalized Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut bottle for their celebrations. It was made with a whopping 9,682 Swarovski crystals. The bottle reportedly took 16 hours to make and was definitely one of the highlights of the evening. Kylie Jenner shared an Instagram shot with the fabulous crystalized bottle.

Bieber spent the week leading up to these nuptials sharing throwback photos of him and his bride-to-be. Check out how old these shots are! Bieber’s swoop was in full swing.

Just before walking down the aisle, the “I Don’t Care” singer, shared a photo of his new Auderrmarrs Puguet. watch—a wedding gift to himself. “Got myself a lil wedding gift,” he captioned the photo, previewing his tux for the big day.

A few days before their weekend of wedded bliss, a source told People that Bieber and his bride “really are two kids who are crazy in love.” The source hen added that “Hailey has a sweet, pure heart and her life is simple and uncomplicated. That’s something Justin has craved for a long time whether he knew it or not. Hailey brings stability to his world, and she truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin.” Aw.

Aaaand proof: