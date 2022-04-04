Justin & Hailey Bieber’s Grammy 2022 Looks: You May Now Copy Your Wife

Scroll To See More Images

As far as North American royalty goes, Justin and Hailey Bieber are at the top of the unofficial royal status list. Justin Bieber brings the voice and Hailey Bieber sets the next biggest fashion trends—a dynamite duo for the 64th annual Grammy Awards red carpet. As predicted, Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Grammys 2022 looks are top-notch.

Before we get into the looks, let’s talk about Mr. Bieber’s Grammy nominations this year. The two-time Grammy Award winner is nominated for eight awards this year for his album Justice which includes three of the biggest categories: Album, Record and Song of the Year (with both individual nominations going to his song Peaches). Justin Bieber has been nominated for an outstanding 22 Grammy awards throughout his career but has yet to snag trophies for the big three. This could be a game-changing night for Mr. Bieber. No matter the outcome, at least he looks great.

He may get his peaches out in Georgia and his weed from California, but tonight he got his look from Hailey Bieber’s closet? The singer wore a full Balenciaga look which included an oversized grey blazer with matching suit pants, a casual ribbed white tank top and tiny sunglasses. The look is shockingly similar to the off-duty model uniform Mrs. Bieber has coined. I guess couples really do start to look alike! Justin Bieber did set his look apart with a fuschia beanie and chain hanging from his belt. Most notably, he wore massive croc-style (yes, you read that right) shoes with metal detailing on the toe.

While the couple certainly didn’t match in the traditional sense, it’s nice to think that Justin Bieber was inspired by his wife. The pair looks as if they are dressed to attend two completely different events on the red carpet and yet, it somehow works.

Now there was no question that Hailey Bieber would bring her A game to the Grammys red carpet. Just last week the model wore a stunning ruched dress by Saint Laurent to the Vanity Fair Oscar’s after-party. The look was simpler than many of her previous red carpet looks and based on her outfit for the Grammys, I’d say she is heading in a more minimalist direction overall.

Hailey Bieber wore an incredibly chic and simple strapless Saint Laurent dress to the Grammys. The dress’ ivory color immediately makes me reminisce of the iconic Bieber wedding. She paired the understated dress with a layered diamond necklace and drop earrings. To complete the look, she pulled her newly-brunette hair into a long loose braid down the center of her back. Hailey Bieber’s Grammys attire works for the red carpet and yet would also look appropriate for an evening on the beach—she really knows how to make a look classic and versatile. Overall, she looks effortlessly perfect.

If music’s biggest night hasn’t quite quenched your thirst for Justin and Hailey Bieber content, I highly recommend deep diving into Hailey Bieber’s fashion evolution since coupling up with Justin Bieber here. I’ll be eagerly awaiting Mr. Bieber’s next hit.