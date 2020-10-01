Justin & Hailey Bieber Can’t Get Enough Of These Chic, Affordable Face Masks

Scroll To See More Images

If you told me in 2019 that I’d be—once again—writing about Justin and Hailey Bieber’s street style in 2020, I wouldn’t have batted an eye. But if you told me that I’d be talking about Justin and Hailey Bieber’s face masks, I’d probably have done a sitcom-inspired spit take. The fact of the matter is, we had no idea we’d all be styling protective face masks with our cutest outfits this year. Yet, here we are, working to make masks a part of our daily lives—without sacrificing style.

When it comes to masks, Justin and Hailey Bieber have their look down pat. I didn’t think anyone could have a signature mask style, but the Biebers definitely do. The couple typically sports either a black or white face mask, along with their can’t-miss street style looks—some sort of Drew or Yeezy ensemble for Justin and usually a casual-but-cool denim outfit for Hailey.

When you look closely at their ‘fits while out and about, though, you’ll notice that both Justin and Hailey seem to always wear face masks from the same place. (We stan a consistent couple!) I did the zooming in for you and discovered that their masks are from evolvetogether—a brand that makes chic and affordable disposable face masks. And yes, this means that you can shop them for yourself to get the look.

Though there are now plenty of fun, patterned and reusable masks on the market, occasionally you just need a classic solid color (Black and white go with everything!) and a pack of disposable masks you can throw away after they’ve been worn. We’ve all been testing out different masks to find what works best for us, and sometimes that means keeping a stockpile of both reusable cloth face masks and disposable ones. Yes, reusable face masks are important to have as a sustainable option, but these disposable evolvetogether masks are the next best thing—and have a bit more protection than some cloth masks.

The Biebers are seen wearing the black iteration of the evolvetogether masks quite often—and the brand just released a new version that’s definitely worth snagging this fall. The I Am a Voter face masks (which come in a pack of seven, by the way) will help you remind the world that you use your power to vote, and you’re not afraid to encourage others to do the same. This particular mask also features the coordinates of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the birthplace of democracy. Geographical nerds unite!

Of course, sometimes Hailey Bieber will slip on something a little different—including the evolvetogether mask in white. These NYC face masks are marked with the global coordinates of New York City. The brand wants it to serve as a reminder that we’re all connected no matter where we live. Plus, you can’t deny that the white goes perfectly with Hailey’s blazer and denim cut-offs look. Even masked up, she’s still a street style queen.

In addition to the chic exterior, the evolvetogether face masks are medical-grade. (!!) They feature three layers with extra filtration, a hidden nose bridge (for comfort!) and are shipped in biodegradable and recyclable packaging.

If neither white nor black is your thing, the Amazonia face mask is here to please. This set of seven is marked with the coordinates of the Amazon River—reminding us all to protect one of Earth’s greatest resources. In fact, for each purchased, evolvetogether donates masks and proceeds to One Tree Planted, to plant trees and protect volunteers.

Each set of masks—which are available in packs of 30 as well as seven, FYI—also come with a sustainable mask keeper, so you can have all your masks at-hand without having to stuff them into a plastic bag or let them float around the bottom of your purse. They’re a total game-changer and approved by Justin and Hailey Bieber—and that’s good enough for me!