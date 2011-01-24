Justin Bieber’s LOVE Cover!

The Biebs covered Vanity Fair last month and now he’s move onto London, high fashion and Katie Grand with his new LOVE cover, which calls him “The Beautiful One.” There aren’t many who can handle that super close-up, shot by Terry Richardson, and the young boy pulls it off.

Justin is definitely pretty like a girl and LOVE tends to do some off kilter covers see Kate Moss making out with Lea T. According to Twitter the teen pop sensation says in the mag, “The girls have always been screaming for me.” Oh, Justin, you can have those soft hazel eyes and heart shaped lips, but a little humility will get you even further.

The LOVE Magazine Issue 5 is out February 7 2011.