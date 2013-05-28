Justin Bieber’s At It Again: Wealthy Neighbors Complain About His Reckless Behavior in $230,000 Ferrari

Poor Justin Bieber. The 19-year-old can’t seem to catch a break these days—and it appears that the ridiculously wealthy pop prince is rapidly racking up more enemies than he is fans this days thanks to his wild behavior behind the wheel. After being caught numerous times speeding around Dubai in a $400,000 white Lamborghini Aventador earlier this month, he’s back in the US and terrorizing his rich neighbors in his Calabasas, California gated community.

Interestingly, Bieber’s Ferrari Spider can go from 0 to 62 mph in under 3.4 seconds, so it is really no wonder that Bieber has gotten a little reckless behind the wheel of it.

Bieber’s camp has been unresponsive regarding the incident—probably because he’s too busy wearing Chanel ski masks and freaking out L.A. residents in one of his other many vehicles (he has a car collection worth over $1 million after all). While we understand it’s fun and all to drive fast (and perhaps it impresses his on-and-off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez), it’s just not cool—especially when he’s putting so many other lives at risk.

What do you think of Bieber’s latest controversy—is it time he traded in his super expensive, super fast vehicles and stuck to a Honda Civic?