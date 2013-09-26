Links To Click: Justin Bieber Gets Schooled By Zach Galifianakis, David Bowie for Vuitton, More

See what headlines caught our eye today!

1. Justin Bieber gets the Zach Galifianakis treatment on in “Between Two Ferns”, and naturally it’s hilarious and includes all sorts of strange bits like the singer getting whipped with a belt, and a question about Anne Frank being a fan of his work. [Mashable]

2. Gwyneth Paltrow shares why she would be open to a relationship with a sex addict, as well as her views on cheating. [Refinery29]

3. The best eyebrow shapes to flatter your face. You’re welcome. [Daily Makeover]

4. Believe it or not, not everyone loves New York City, and this excellent essay brilliantly captures one 24 year-old girls’ decision to leave Manhattan for greener pastures. [The Cut]

5. 10 Spas To Visit To Ease Yourself Into Fall. [Beauty High]

6. At 66, legendary rocker David Bowie will appear in a Louis Vuitton campaign which was filmed in Venice this summer. We’re hoping his supermodel wife Iman makes an appearance. [Fashionista]

7. It has only been three months, but the “Big Bang Theory‘s” Kaley Cuoco is engaged to tennis star Ryan Sweeting. [Us Weekly]

8. The verdict is in: we tried Burger King’s low-cal-fat ‘satisfries’ and they’re actually really good. [The Vivant]