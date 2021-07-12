A Video of Justin Bieber ‘Yelling’ at Hailey Is Going Viral—Here’s What Really Happened

After a video of Justin Bieber yelling at Hailey Baldwin went viral, fans have wondered what was said and what the real story was between the husband and wife.

Justin and Hailey, who married in 2018 after years of on-again, off-again dating, were in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, to celebrate Kendall Jenner’s new tequila brand, 818 Tequila. While in Las Vegas, the couple, as well as Kendall and their friends, Justine Skye, Ryan Good, Maeve Riley, Zak Bia and Keia Moniz, were also seen at Delilah, a new club at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel.

“The group arrived together to Delilah after pre-gaming on a party bus that took them on the strip and then to the venue,” a source told E! News. “They arrived around 11:30 p.m. and were escorted to their own private table. The club was packed and many people were trying to approach their table.”

According to the source, Justin had such a good time that he went on stage and performed a few of his songs as a surprise for the audience. “He looked really happy to be singing and was dancing and vibing with the crowd,” the insider said. “He was smiling and in a great mood. Several bottles of 818 tequila were brought out by club employees and everyone was chanting ‘818’ and holding the bottles in the air. They were serving specialty cocktails with 818, including one that Kendall created, and had bottles on tables throughout the club.”

Along with performing, the insider also said that Justin poured shots for the crowd with Kendall. The source also told E! News that the group of women “definitely looked like they were having a fun girls’ night out together and were all drinking and dancing together with the other girls at the table, while Bieber was on stage performing. They all left around 2 a.m.”

After the night, TikTok user @Yangeric23 posted a video of Justin and Hailey leaving the club with fans and bodyguards around them. In the video, Justin and Hailey could be seen holding hands as he yelled at her while they walked down the halls of the hotel. The video, which has @Yangeric23 has since taken down, went viral on TikTok, with more than 1.2 million views. (Watch the video here.)

Before the TikTok was deleted, many users took to the video’s comments to slam Justin for how he allegedly treated Hailey. “He does not love her sadly,” wrote user @nicolecampoli11. User @ccaokj commented, “He constantly embarrass her.” So what happened? Well, according to fans who were there, Justin wasn’t yelling Hailey out of anger but out of excitement after his performance.

“my friends and I were with/behind him the whole night, he was in the best mood and was telling her a story but ofc internet lames love their lil scenarios <3,” tweeted user @aliaespinozaa. Twitter user @biebsclubhouse, who posted several videos of Justin’s performance including a song he dedicated to Hailey, also denied that he yelled at his wife out of anger.

“I was right there walking behind him and he was not yelling at her. He had just gotten off stage at the club and was hype and had all this adrenaline. They were both smiling and laughing but of course that’s not the part of the video that gets posted. Stop twisting things,” the user tweeted.

The user also tweeted a video of Justin’s performance, which they said was taken right before the viral TikTok video. “I took this of Justin right before that video was taken. He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing. He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it,” the user wrote.

Though Hailey and Justin haven’t commented on TikTok, they did repost several photos with each other on their Instagram Stories from their time in Las Vegas.