Justin Bieber Writes A Song For Fake Baby Mama: Here’s How It Should Go

One of my favorite scandals of the past few years involved the false paternity claims that were hauled at Justin Bieber by Mariah Yeater, some random Valley girl who was probably bored of sipping Smirnoff Ice in a parking lot and decided to take on one of the most well-equipped legal teams in the damn world. Genius. Obviously, after a month or so of nonstop drama and a media blitz, she threw out the suit when it came to light that she was a lying lunatic.
Anyway, aside from this, it’s been a major year for Bieber. He has, in essence, had his proverbial Bar Mitzvah in front of the entire world. His relationship with Selena Gomez has become one of the most talked about couplings in Hollywood and his music is evolving at a rapid pace. In fact, he is set to record a song based off of the Mariah Yeater baby mama drama, and I couldn’t be more excited. Because I can’t wait any longer, I’ve teamed up with my colleague Jessica Rubin and prepared some proposed lyrics that the Biebs should really consider. See below:
“The Kid Ain’t Mine” (set to the tune of Brandy and Monica‘s masterpiece “The Boy Is Mine”)
Chorus: You need to give it up
I’ve never hit you up
You’re so full of sh*t
The kid ain’t mine
Verse: I think it’s time we had a chat
Selena’s tired of your crap
Your tears aren’t fooling anyone
Can’t you see what you’ve done?
I see how you could be freakishly obsessed with me
Even if I’m only 5 foot 3, I’m better than you’ll ever be
You see I’m trying to be nice
But you’ll never live the Bieber life
Hybrid cars and diamond chains
Nothing would ever be the same
But that kid ain’t mine
Chorus X 2
(Side note: We know Bieber isn’t 5’3″. And we know we aren’t the next Denise Rich here. It’s all in good fun. So chill.)