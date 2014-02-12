Why Justin Bieber’s Wax Figure Had to Be Removed From New York Museum

Okay, Justin Bieber fans, we get it—you don’t care what type of trouble the pop star gets into, you still love him. So much so that his wax figure in Madame Tussaud’s New York City location actually had to get removed because of you.

Since there are no ropes or barriers around the figure, fans are allowed to man-handle the singer’s statue as much as they’d like. Over the past few months, the wax figure has been groped, poked, and hugged more times than one can imagine causing the figure to become disfigured and warped. Ah, the metaphors we could cook up.

The location’s general manager, Bret Pidgeon, told the to the New York Post that this damage is “disappointing” and “no longer does justice either to the star or to the attraction”.

After recent infractions with the police when he allegedly was drag racing under the influence and was said to have punched his limo driver in the head, Justin Bieber isn’t having the best year, so we can’t help but wonder whether the museum will replace the wax figure of Justin, or wait until he cleans up his act.