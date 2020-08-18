Justin Bieber Was Caught Watching Selena Gomez’s New Cooking Show & Fans Have the Receipts

Even though they’re exes, Justin Bieber watched Selena Gomez’s cooking show Selena + Chef on HBO Max. We know this thanks to some eagle-eyed fans of the Biebs, who spotted ex-girlfriend Selena’s new cooking show, which premiered on August 13, included in the background of a photo he shared to his Instagram Story.

On August 17, Justin, 26, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his HBO Max watchlist with fans. Selena, 28, can barely be seen pictured in the corner of his screen, with many fans noting that the flick was from her Selena + Chef show promo. While it’s worth mentioning that the show itself was not included on the “Intentions” singer’s watchlist, he was watching it at some point. Beneath the promo thumbnail, some fans thought they could make out the prompt “Continue watching,” suggesting that Justin has, at the very least, started viewing the series. The Selenators see you, Biebs. At least some of them—one fan noted, “I would spend the rest of my life looking at this photo and would not recognize that it was her without someone telling me.” But where there’s a will there’s a way, and it looks like fans sniffed it out.

Justin and Selena’s relationship lasted from around 2011 to 2014—although it was a notoriously on-again, off-again partnership. While they reconnected a handful of times following their 2014 split—once in 2017, for example, following Selena’s kidney transplant—the pair officially moved on from one another once Justin pursued his relationship with Hailey Baldwin, who he has since married. The pair secretly wed in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse before holding their official ceremony for friends and family a year later in South Carolina.

Years after Justin officially moving on, fans are still wondering if this subtle hint at his ex is an opportunity to stir the pot. “To be honest,” wrote one Twitter user, “It’s not on his watch list but it’s weird he took the picture and show [sic] Selena cooking show when he knows the world will talk about it.”

Another user on the social media platform chimed in, suggesting that Justin “knew what he was doing,” when he shared this photo: “He wasn’t watching the show but he knew exactly what he was doing posting this, clearly he just wants attention and more drama. Do not give so much importance to this,” the Twitter user writes, later adding, “Selena’s face appears in the foreground in the photo, for me it’s fine I don’t really care, I think he could have avoided the unnecessary drama that all this entails but the fault lies with the fans who put together drama for anything.”

So, here’s the undramatic take: It’s OK for exes to support exes! And as one Twitter user writes, at least “he has taste for good shows.”

Selena + Chef is now streaming on HBO Max. Episodes air Thursdays in August.

