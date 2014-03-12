10 Photos That Prove Justin Bieber Is Turning Into Vanilla Ice

As you might have noticed, we’re a teeny bit obsessed with celebrity doppelgangers around here; so when we stumbled upon this genius story on First to Know, which rightfully points out that troubled Canadian pop crooner Justin Bieber is gradually turning into D-list rapper Vanilla Ice, we squealed with delight.

They do have a point, both from sheer physical similarities as well as from the standpoint of career progression. While, without a doubt, Bieber has a much wider fan base than Vanilla Ice could ever dream of, they do have one common thread: a swift rise to stardom, a generally douchey attitude that pisses people off, and (potentially, in Beiber’s case) a fall as swift as his rise.

Plus, there’s the fact that Bieber is becoming more and more of a hip-hop star and less of a pop star. Case in point: his Instagram is filled with Bieber taking hip-hop dance classes, skateboarding, wearing fitted caps, and ill-fitting jeans.

Head to First to Know to read the rest of their argument, as well as see 10 photos that are totally convincing. When Bieber starts full-on rapping and buzzing his eyebrows, then we’ll call the transformation official.