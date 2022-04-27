Justin Bieber’s Tour Is Sold Out—But Here’s How You Can Still Get Tickets & For $15 Off

If you’re Belieber, you may want to know where to buy Justin Bieber tickets now that his Justice World Tour is sold out everywhere.

Bieber announced his Justice World Tour, his fourth concert tour, in May 2021. The tour—which was originally named the Changes Tour or the Justin Bieber World Tour—promotes both Bieber’s 2020 album Changes and his 2021 album Justice. The tour—which consist of 52 dates across the world—was originally set to start in May 2020, however, it was rescheduled to 2022 after the current health crisis. The Justice World Tour kicked off in San Diego, California, in February 2022 and is set to conclude in Krakow, Poland, in March 2023. “We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” Bieber said in a statement in May 2021. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

The Justice World Tour also comes after Bieber took a three-year-long break from performing after Purpose World Tour in 2017. “I’ve learned the more you appreciate your calling the more you want to protect your calling,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE… so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be, and the father I want to be.” He continued, “Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing I’m not alone has kept me going. I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them. I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life.!!!! … What I’m not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes. I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them.!!”

Bieber’s return to performing came three years later when he performed a New Year’s Eve concert in 2020. “I definitely felt the nerves leading up to it,” Bieber told Jason Kennedy in his 2021 documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World. “I think sometimes nerves are coming from a good place, because you care.” He continued, “There’s a lot of moments that I messed up. But I think being okay with your little mistakes… I mean, nothing’s going to be perfect. So next time, you just take those mistakes and you do it better. That’s life. You want to get better at something, you gotta be willing to make mistakes. I heard this saying like, ‘You miss all the shots you don’t take.’ So you take the shot. If you miss, you miss, but at least you tried.”

So where can fans buy Justin Bieber tickets to celebrate his return to performing? Read on for how to buy Justin Bieber tickets to the Justice World Tour (and how to get $15 off), even if it’s sold out everywhere.

Where to buy Justin Bieber tickets

Where can fans buy Justin Bieber tickets to the Justice World Tour? The Justice World Tour is his fourth world tour after his My World Tour in 2010 and 2011; his Believe Your in 2012 and 2013; and his Purpose World Tour in 2016 and 2017. The Justice World Tour is in support of Bieber’s fifth and sixth’s studio albums, 2020’s Changes and 2021’s Justice. The tour, which was previously named the Changes Tour and the Justin Bieber World Tour, was originally scheduled to start on May 14, 2020, in Seattle and end on September 26, 2020, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. However, due to the current health crisis, the tour was renamed after Bieber’s 2021 album, Justice, and the tour was rescheduled to start in 2022. The tour kicked off on February 18, 2022, in San Diego, and is set to end on March 25, 2023, in Krakow, Poland.

Justice World Tour tickets went on sale on May 2022 and immediately sold out. While the Justice World Tour is sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like Stub Hub and Vivid Seats, which offers $15 off of orders of $125 or more with the code SC15—a 12 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Justin Bieber tickets before the Justice World Tour ends.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Justin Bieber“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Justin Bieber“ Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $15 off of $125 or more, use the code SC15 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour!

What are Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour dates?

February 18 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

February 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

February 22 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

February 23 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

February 26 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

February 28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

March 2 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

March 4 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

March 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

March 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

March 11 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

March 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

March 16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

March 18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

March 21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 28 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 29 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

March 31 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

April 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

April 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

April 6 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

April 7 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 9 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 13 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

April 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

April 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 24 – DesMoines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

April 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

April 27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

April 29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

May 4 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

May 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 9 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

May 14 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

May 16 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

May 17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

June 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 8 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 10 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

June 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

What is Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour set list?

Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour set list includes several songs from his 2021 album, Justice, such as “Holy,” “Peaches,” “Ghost,” “Lonely” and “Anyone.” The set list also includes past Bieber hits like “Baby” from his 2010 album, My World 2.0; “Yummy” from his 2020 album, Changes; and “What Do You Mean” and “Sorry” from his 2015 album, Purpose. Throughout the Justice World Tour, Bieber also had several guest performers. On the March 7 Los Angeles date, Bieber welcomed Leon Bridges to the stage to perform “River”; Don Toliver to perform “Don’t Go”; and Quavo to perforrm “Intentions.” On the March 8 Los Angeles date, Bieber welcomed the Kid Laroi to perform “Stay.” Bieber and Quavo also performed “Intentions on the March 21 and March 22 concerts in Atlanta. .

See Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour set list in full below.

1. “Somebody”

2. “Hold On”

3. “Deserve You”

4. “Holy”

5. “Where Are U Now”

6. “What Do You Mean?”

7. “Yummy”

8. “Changes”

9. “Love Yourself”

10. “Off My Face”

11. “Confident”

12. “All That Matters”

13. “Don’t Go”

14. “Sorry”

15. “Love You Different”

16. “As I Am”

17. “Ghost”

18. “Lonely”

19. “2 Much”

20. “Intentions”

21. “Boyfriend”

22. “Baby”

ENCORE

23. “Peaches”

24. “Anyone”

Who are Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour opening acts?

Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour opening acts include Jaden Smith, Eddie Benjamin, ¿Téo? and Harry Hudson. See below for the which dates Bieber’s opening acts are performing.

Jaden Smith (February 18 – July 2)

¿Téo? (February 18 – July 2)

Eddie Benjamin (February 18 – May 18)

Harry Hudson (June 3 – July 2)

Justin Bieber tickets to the Justice World Tour are still available on VividSeats.com and StubHub.com. Use code SC15 on Vivid Seats for $15 off.

