Justin Bieber’s Throwback Photo Just Disturbed Selena Gomez Fans In A Major Way

We’re getting closer to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tying the knot (again). But before the celebration, Justin Bieber’s throwback angers Selena Gomez fans and trolls came for Hailey Baldwin. Justin posted an Instagram picture with him and Hailey from back in the day. The two are dressed in black and white tops respectively, with their arms around each other as Justin is rocking that infamous bowl cut. The caption reads: “My wife and I 🙂 where it all began.”

Under the photo, Pattie Mallette, Justin’s mom wrote, “Oh my heart 😍 How adorable!” Other celebs such as Justin Timberlake, Justine Skye, Kylie Jenner, Sevyn, and even Daniel Caesar showed love for the couple ahead of their wedding day.

But just when everyone was happy, Selena Gomez fans chimed in and began trolling the pic. And in case you don’t remember the timeline of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber (Jelena), the trolls are here to remind you, and they never forget.

One user wrote: “But Selena was first girlfriend,” while another tagged Selena and said, “He was yours at the time.” One user pointed out, “Look at the necklace people… Jelena still a part of this Lol.” “First of all, at this age you were in love with Selena,” said another.

I guess the trolls couldn’t let Justin and Hailey be great, but either way, we’re happy for them and looking forward to seeing photos from their ceremony which will be held at South Carolina’s Luxury Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel.