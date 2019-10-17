Justin Bieber Defends His Taylor Swift Banana Video Parody—No ‘Bad Blood’ Here

After weeks of beefing it out, it looks like this Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift friendship feud is finally reaching its end. Hopefully. These two pop stars have been going at it for awhile now: back in July, Bieber mocked Swift when she accused his manager Scooter Braun for bullying her throughout the years, only to acquire and control her entire song catalog. Bieber issued a half-apology for weighing in, but he frustrated Swifties again last week when he purportedly shaded Taylor in a reenactment of her banana video. Now, Bieber swears it was just all in good fun.

Swifties aren’t so sure. While Taylor Swift’s banana video on The Tonight Show is definitely made for laughs, Justin Bieber’s reenactment of the video had fans perplexed. It could seem like the Biebs was making fun of Swift’s tone and mocking her confusion post-surgery. Swifties were quick to respond, defending Swift online after Bieber’s Instagram Story. The backlash grew so intense that Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin had to step in to defend her husband. But it looks like Justin is finally ready to speak up for himself.

While driving to a recording studio, paparazzi trailed Justin and Hailey to ask them about the Taylor feud. Justin was nonplussed: “We’ve always been cool. Other people’s drama is not my drama,” he said.

In referencing “other people’s drama,” it seems Justin is still alluding to that Scooter Braun fiasco from this summer. Something tells me Justin isn’t even thinking of his recent video as shade. Hailey was also over it this week when she posted the following on Twitter in response to two Swiftie stans:

Listen, I think it’s awesome how passionate you are and how hard you ride for someone you’re a fan of, it’s beautiful how dedicated you are. If there’s something I did to personally hurt you or offend you I’m sorry, it’s not my intention to upset you by any means. but being angry at someone you don’t know does nothing for you. I know cause I been there.. all it’s gonna do is make you miserable. Don’t let ME of all people get you feeling that way. Trust me, I’m not worth the energy, nobody should be worth that energy!

Honestly, maybe it’s time we let these newlyweds be. If they’re being petty, so be it—they can be petty together. But if Justin’s reenactment was really all in good fun, maybe it’s time for stans to let go of this feud once and for all. After all, Hailey may be right in that it’s certainly not “worth the energy!”