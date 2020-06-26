Justin Bieber Is Suing a ‘Superfan’ For $10 Million After Accusing Him of Sexual Assault

Legal action. Justin Bieber sued fans for $20 million after sexual assault accusations. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, June 25, from the Los Angeles Superior Court, the “Sorry” singer filed a defamation lawsuit against two Twitter users who accused him of two cases of sexual assault in 2014 and 2015.

Bieber’s attorneys claimed that the users—who were identified by their first names and Twitter handles, Danielle (@danielleglvn) and Kadi (@itsnotkadi)—”fraudulently schemed to seek attention and fame by maliciously posting despicable, blatantly false, fabricated, defamatory accusations” against the Grammy winner.

The lawyers continued, “The accusations are factually impossible, and disproven both by indisputable documentary evidence and the individuals’ own admissions.” The “Yummy” singer’s attorneys also suggested that the two users “may be the same person under two accounts.”

The lawsuit continued, “It is abundantly clear that these two individuals are trying to capitalize on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry, Hollywood and corporate America, whereby it is open season for anyone to make any claim (no matter how vile, unsupported and provably false) about anyone without consequence. However, Bieber will not stand idly by.”

Bieber slammed the users on Sunday, June 21, after Danielle posted a series of tweets on June 20 accusing Bieber of sexually assaulting her at a Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas, in March 9, 2014. In the suit, Bieber’s attorneys claimed that he “did not stay at and did not have a room” at the hotel and instead stayed “at a rental property” with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez. (In his response, Bieber also claimed that he stayed at a Airbnb on March 9.) The suit also alleged that there are paparazzi and fan photos from that night that “make it clear” that Bieber and Gomez stayed at a “rental property, and never went to the Four Seasons Hotel.”

Kadi, another Twitter user, also accused Bieber of sexual assault on Saturday. The user claimed that that the Canada native assaulted her at the Langham Hotel in New York City at 2:30 a.m. on May 5, 2015 after he attended the Met Gala. In the suit, Bieber’s attorneys accused Kadi of being a “superfan” that waits for him outside hotels for photos and is “desperate to meet him and desperate for his attention and fame.” The pop star’s lawyer’s called Kadi’s story an “impossibility” because Bieber was allegedly at at a Met Gala after party that night “until close to 4 a.m., when he then stopped at a hot-dog stand, along with others, for a snack.”

Bieber is seeking a total of $20 million in damages from both Twitter users ($10 million each).