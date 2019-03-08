Let’s Take a Moment to Unpack Justin Bieber’s Street Style, Shall We?

Scroll To See More Images

Like any longterm popstar, Justin Bieber has gone through myriad stages in his career. His music has changed, his attitude has changed and, most importantly, his styled has changed with the times. But is Justin Bieber’s street style something we should encourage right now? Don’t get me wrong—I love the Biebs and saw his documentary in theaters (twice!!) when I was in high school. I’m a Justin Bieber fan for life, but I really need to talk about his recent style, OK?

When Justin Bieber debuted his street style brand, Drew, I thought maybe, just maybe, he wouldn’t wear the clothing line himself. I, of course, was very wrong, and the singer has been spotted many times donning clothes that seem like they were designed for 14-year-old skater kids. But J Biebs just turned 25 (that’s a quarter of a century!!), and it stresses me out to see him dressed like he’s still in high school.

Look, wearing your own clothing brand is something I’ll let slide—no matter how sartorially immature it may be. (Even Yeezy brand, while having a similar aesthetic to Drew, looks a little more mature.) It’s a great marketing move to have your fans see you wear the clothes you’re selling them. But some of Justin Bieber’s recent street style looks are not from his own clothing line, and I want to scream. I’m not someone who’s in the business of trying to force my opinions on people, so I will let everyone make up their own minds on Justin Bieber’s style. I’ve compiled some of the singer’s recent looks, so you can (hopefully) understand what I’ve been ranting about in this article. Go forth, y’all, and please agree with me on this.

Justin Bieber, February 2019

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, November 2018

Justin Bieber, March 2019

Justin Bieber, March 2019

Justin Bieber, March 2019