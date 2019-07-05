Justin Bieber Keeps Trying To Contact Selena Gomez & It’s A Hot Mess

With confirmation that his cheating led to the demise of their relationship, Justin Bieber’s still contacting Selena Gomez all the time, and the “Sorry” singer refuses to stop. We’re sure you’re wondering why–in 2019, Bieber, who is married to Hailey Baldwin, is even concerned with his ex. It all stems from his very public feud with Selena’s good friend, Taylor Swift. Justin and Taylor got into a public spat earlier this week when the Fearless singer accused Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, of bullying her and trying to sideline her career. Justin jumped to Braun’s defense–but it was probably the wrong thing to do.

Though the Lover songstress did not respond to Justin publically, she did hop on Tumblr to like a post that read, “we haven’t gotten to communicate our differences’ you cheated on her best friend and then publicly sided with the man who made revenge porn against her was she supposed to invite you over for tea??? Fuck outta here.” It seemingly confirmed the rumors that Justin had been unfaithful to Selena throughout their relationship, which is why they’re no longer together.

Now, Radar Online is reporting that in the midst of all of this drama, Justin, “refuses to stop contacting [Selena].” In recent years, The Dead Don’t Die actress has been vocal about working to overcome her depression. In May 2019, Justin also got candid about his mental health struggles. However, sources close to the pair are saying, “[Justin] tries convincing Selena that he is going through what she went through and, therefore, he needs her advice!” The source added that Justin began reaching out to the former Disney Channel star after he saw photos of her at Cannes Film Festival. They said, “Justin felt compelled to let her know that she looks amazing and that he is really happy for her that she is doing so well. At the point, he really just needs to let it go. Justin is married, and it’s time.”

Though Justin and his wife Hailey have appeared solid since they married in Sept. 2018–the world was shocked by their nuptials since the “What Do You Mean?” singer and Selena had called it quits (again) just six months prior. Selena has clearly remained on Justin’s mind.

His recent single, “Don’t Check On Me” seems to be aimed directly toward his former love. During his verse, he croons,

Might run across your mind but don’t worry ’bout me, no / My heart is back in one piece, it ain’t skipped a beat, no / Feeling rested up, I ain’t missing sleep, no-oh / Don’t take it personal if I can’t reply now / I’m distant ’cause I don’t wanna be reached now / Won’t let the ghosts of our past weigh my future down / I’m liberated / Energy’s like a circle, it comes back around / Reciprocated / Don’t shed no more tears / Won’t gain no empathy from me / In the upcoming years / Oh, I don’t need your pity

From where we’re sitting, it looks like Justin is the one who needs to stop worrying about his ex.