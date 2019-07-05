Justin Bieber Keeps Trying To Contact Selena Gomez & It’s A Hot Mess

With confirmation that his cheating led to the demise of their relationship, Justin Bieber’s still contacting Selena Gomez all the time, and the “Sorry” singer refuses to stop. We’re sure you’re wondering why–in 2019, Bieber, who is married to Hailey Baldwin, is even concerned with his ex. It all stems from his very public feud with Selena’s good friend, Taylor Swift. Justin and Taylor got into a public spat earlier this week when the Fearless singer accused Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, of bullying her and trying to sideline her career. Justin jumped to Braun’s defense–but it was probably the wrong thing to do.
Though the Lover songstress did not respond to Justin publically, she did hop on Tumblr to like a post that read, “we haven’t gotten to communicate our differences’ you cheated on her best friend and then publicly sided with the man who made revenge porn against her was she supposed to invite you over for tea??? Fuck outta here.” It seemingly confirmed the rumors that Justin had been unfaithful to Selena throughout their relationship, which is why they’re no longer together.
Now, Radar Online is reporting that in the midst of all of this drama, Justin, “refuses to stop contacting [Selena].” In recent years, The Dead Don’t Die actress has been vocal about working to overcome her depression. In May 2019, Justin also got candid about his mental health struggles. However, sources close to the pair are saying, “[Justin] tries convincing Selena that he is going through what she went through and, therefore, he needs her advice!” The source added that Justin began reaching out to the former Disney Channel star after he saw photos of her at Cannes Film Festival. They said, “Justin felt compelled to let her know that she looks amazing and that he is really happy for her that she is doing so well. At the point, he really just needs to let it go. Justin is married, and it’s time.”
Though Justin and his wife Hailey have appeared solid since they married in Sept. 2018–the world was shocked by their nuptials since the “What Do You Mean?” singer and Selena had called it quits (again) just six months prior. Selena has clearly remained on Justin’s mind.
His recent single, “Don’t Check On Me” seems to be aimed directly toward his former love. During his verse, he croons,
Might run across your mind but don’t worry ’bout me, no / My heart is back in one piece, it ain’t skipped a beat, no / Feeling rested up, I ain’t missing sleep, no-oh / Don’t take it personal if I can’t reply now / I’m distant ’cause I don’t wanna be reached now / Won’t let the ghosts of our past weigh my future down / I’m liberated / Energy’s like a circle, it comes back around / Reciprocated / Don’t shed no more tears / Won’t gain no empathy from me / In the upcoming years / Oh, I don’t need your pity
From where we’re sitting, it looks like Justin is the one who needs to stop worrying about his ex.
11/7: At the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, model Barbara Palvin put up this picture on Instagram. While it seems innocent (and it probably was), Beliebers immediately started to question her motive for posting.
11/8: Palvin's Instagram was not the last we heard from her. Palvin and Bieber stepped out to see Broadway musical "The Lion King" (reportedly with a group including Bieber's manager Scooter Braun).
11/9: In the wee hours of November 9, Selena Gomez took to Twitter to repost a picture originally Instagram'd by Lil Twist, a friend of Bieber's. The picture features Palvin in the background. Gomez's caption, a very cryptic ellipses, sealed the deal. She was over it.
11/9: A few hours later, Palvin wrote that everyone needs to "calm down." Perhaps she was talking to the hoards of "Beliebers" who attacked her on Twitter, but there's no way she didn't catch word that Gomez wasn't happy.
11/10: Gomez wasn't nursing her breakup blues with a pint of ice cream and Lifetime movies. Instead, she was shooting a reunion for her smash hit show "Wizards of Waverly Place." In the early morning of November 10, she posted a photo of her cast mates with a caption that reads "That's a wrap.." Yes, the show had wrapped, but many speculated as to whether or not this was her confirmation of the end of the relationship.
11/10: Minutes after Gomez posted the photo of her "Wizards of Waverly Place" buddies, her best friend Francia Raisa took to Twitter to proclaim what a fool he was. Her other costars Ashley Cook and David DeLuise had more direct tweets for Bieber, but have since deleted them.
11/10: Jennifer Stone, another "Wizards of Waverly Place" star, had some choice words of Gomez's "cradle robbing."
11/10: On the night of November 10, Bieber performed a sold-out show in Boston. In addition to his usual act, he sang an acoustic version of "Cry Me a River," the Justin Timberlake ballad that he famously wrote following his much publicized breakup with Britney Spears.
11/10: In a radio interview the same day as his concert, Bieber was questioned regarding the breakup and stated, "I don't know what to say. I don't know what's going on in my life...To even assess that it doesn't make sense 'cause I have not made any comment."
11/10: Palvin has consistently attempted to silence everyone via social media, and remind people that they're just friends. However, it just doesn't seem to be working.
11/11: After the concert, Bieber thanked his fans for "focusing on the positive," which clearly means ignoring the swirl of negative press. We're eagerly awaiting the next development in this social media saga.
