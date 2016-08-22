Over Already? Justin Bieber and Sofia Richie Spotted Partying on Separate Continents

We haven’t even come up with a portmanteau for them yet, but Justin Bieber and Sofia Richie might already be broken up. Or perhaps they just like partying with hot girls (in Biebs’ case) and hot guys (in Richie’s case), and who can fault them for that?

Though neither have actually said, “Yes, we had a fling in Tokyo, and now we’re done,” or whatever, it seems as though this may be the case. And if it is, we’re very sad, because that would mean that Bieber wouldn’t even make it to Richie’s 18th birthday with her, which is in two days. He wouldn’t even get a chance to make it legal! I mean—just sayin’.

In any event, le Biebs partied in London over the weekend at Rihanna‘s favorite nightclub, Tape, along with RiRi herself and a blonde model by the name of Bronte Blampied, which is quite a name, if we do say so ourselves. Meanwhile, across the pond and over many mountains and lakes, Richie hit an Adele concert in L.A. with “a tall male friend,” as “ET” so tactfully put it.

Here are some shots of Bieber and Blampied (Blieber?) out on the town at Tape:

And here they are again in different outfits. (Justin is really feeling himself in this look, we must say):

Blampied, BTW, was one of the many blonde models on the Great Hawaiian Vacay of 2016 that Bieber took earlier this month. Here she is str8 chillin’ with the Biebercrew in Hawaii a couple of weeks ago:

And here are Richie and her “tall male friend” en route to Adele:

According to “ET,” Blampied is pals with Richie, so maybe this really is an innocent friends-partying-with-friends situation. Or a hot-friends-partying-with-other-hot-friends situation—whatever.

One bit of possibly damning evidence: Richie debuted a dramatic new ‘do Friday. And it’s no secret that people like to get haircuts after breakups.

Time will tell, but here’s hoping that this isn’t over quite yet, because—adorbs: