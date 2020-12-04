Justin Bieber Just Slammed a Selena Gomez Fan For Telling Trolls to ‘Go After’ Hailey Baldwin

Not in the mood. Justin Bieber slammed a Selena Gomez fan for attacking Hailey Baldwin. The “Holy” singer took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 3, to call out a fan of his ex-girlfriend for posting a video, where she encouraged her followers to “go after” Bieber’s wife with hate comments.

“This is the time where they will not be turning off comments,” the fan said, referencing an Instagram Live Hailey had planned. “So we need to fucking bombard that shit with Jelena and how Selena is better. Go after her, please, let’s all go after her.”

After the video, Bieber fired back at the Gomez an, calling them a “sad excuse of a human.” “This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife, telling people to say that my previous relationship was better,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day.”

He continued, “As many people as there are that want to spend their time publicly degrading ,shaming and trying to humiliate us, we would like to ask those who have it in them to lift us up in prayer. We need prayer and support as we continue to put ourselves out there!”

Baldwin, who reposted a screenshot of Bieber’s Instagram Story on her account, also posted her own message to the Gomez fan. “I usually stay quiet and don’t acknowledge these things because I need to protect myself and my mental [health],” she wrote. “It has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad. I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior.”

She went on to say that her goal was to “support, uplift, and encourage other women in this industry and wish them nothing but love and success and I wish for all of my followers and supporters to do the same!!”

She continued, “Wishing the young woman in that video all the best, I hope she finds love and happiness in this life!”

Gomez and Bieber dated on and off from 2010 to March 2018. Bieber married Baldwin in September 2018 after reconnecting with her earlier that year. The two previously dated from 2015 to 2016.