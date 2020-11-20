Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes’ ‘Monster’ Shuts Down Any Feud Rumors Over Hailey Baldwin

No bad blood here. Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes’ “Monster” lyrics shut down any feud rumors over Hailey Baldwin. Mendes released his newest single, a duet with Bieber titled “Monster,” on Friday, November 20.

The song, which Mendes and Bieber both co-wrote, is from the “In My Blood” singer’s upcoming album Wonder, out on December 4. The music video for “Monster,” which was also released on Friday, shows Mendes, dressed in a white T-shirt with a full head of hair, singing in a dark fog before he’s joined by Bieber. In the song, both Mendes and Bieber sing about how they were put on a “pedestal” as young artists. Bieber was 15 years old when he debuted with “One Time” in 2010, while Mendes was also 15 when he released his first single, “Life of the Party,” in 2014.

“I was fifteen when the world put me on a pedestal / I had big dreams of doin’ shows and making memories Made some bad moves tryna act cool, upset by their jealousy / Lifting me up (Lifting me up), lifting me up (Yeah),” Bieber sings in “Monster.”

The collaboration also shuts down any rumors of a rivalry between Bieber and Mendes, who are both from Canada and started in the industry around the same age. Bieber even poked fun of rumors of a rivalry between him and Mendes this week when he tweeted a video of him being asked about the “Stitches” singer in a radio interview, to which Bieber responded, “Who’s Shawn Mendes?”

“Monster” also clears up any speculation that Bieber and Mendes are in a feud after they both dated Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin. Bieber and Baldwin first dated in 2016 before reuniting in 2018 and marrying in September 2019. While Bieber and Baldwin were apart, Baldwin dated Mendes. The two even attended the Met Gala in May 2018.

“This song has always resonated with me and it just never found its way out. And now all of a sudden I was listening to it one day, and I just started my relationship with Justin,” Mendes told New Music Daily’s Zane Lowe in a recent interview about “Monster.” “It just started forming properly in the last three months. And I called him and I was like, ‘Look, I have this song. It’s kind of going there.'”

He continued, “It’s about how society can put celebrities up on a pedestal and watch them fall and it seems to be this entertainment thing. And it’s hard. And his heart fell deep into it. And him and I, even yesterday, were on the phone for an hour and had the deepest conversation, I think, about so much. And it just felt really nice because it was a full-circle moment for me, this guy who was the reason I started singing.”

Read the full lyrics to Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes’ “Monster” ahead. Wonder by Shawn Mendes is available on Amazon.

Verse 1: Shawn Mendes

You put me on a pedestal and tell me I’m the best

Raise me up into the sky until I’m short of breath (Yeah)

Fill me up with confidence, I say what’s in my chest

Spill my words and tear me down until there’s nothing left

Rearrange the pieces just to fit me with the rest, yeah

Chorus: Shawn Mendes

But what if I, what if I trip?

What if I, what if I fall?

Then am I the monster?

Just let me know

And what if I, what if I sin?

And what if I, what if I break? Yeah

Then am I the monster? Yeah

Just let me know, yeah

Verse 2: Justin Bieber

I was 15 when the world put me on a pedestal

I had big dreams of doin’ shows and making memories

Made some bad moves tryna act cool, upset by their jealousy

Lifting me up (Lifting me up), lifting me up (Yeah)

And tearing me down (Down), tearing me down (Down, down)

I’ll take responsibility for everything I’ve done (Yeah)

Holding it against me (Yeah) like you’re the holy one (Yeah)

Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber

I had a chip on my shoulder, had to let it go

‘Cause unforgiveness keeps them in control

I came in with good intentions then I let it go

And now I really wanna know

Chorus: Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes

What if I, what if I trip? (Oh)

What if I, what if I fall? (I fall)

Then am I the monster? (Am I the monster?)

Just let me know (Let me know)

And what if I, what if I sin? (Oh)

And what if I, what if I break?

Then am I the monster? (Am I the monster?)

Just let me know (Oh, please just let me know, yeah)

Outro: Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes

La-da-da-duh-duh (But what if I fall?)

La-da-da-duh-duh-duh-na

La-da-da-da-duh-duh

La-da-da-duh-duh-duh-na

La-da-da-duh-duh (Please don’t let me fall)

La-da-da-duh-duh-duh-na

La-da-da-da-duh-duh (Oh, please don’t let me fall)

La-da-da-duh-duh-duh-na

