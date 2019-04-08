Justin Bieber Shaded Shawn Mendes Over His Recent ‘Prince of Pop’ Magazine Cover

It’s like a real life Battle of the Bands! Except it’s battle of the two young, hot pop stars! Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes feuded over Mendes’s The Observer’s cover—playfully, of course. The magazine featured Mendes as the cover star, with the caption “Prince of pop.” Apparently, this was super offensive to Bieber who believes he still holds the title, and though the singer later clarified that he was joking, his comment on the Instagram post did feel a bit too genuine.

Bieber wrote, “Hmm gonna have to break a few more records to dethrone my title there bud (Canadian voice). But if you want we can play hockey for it but I heard your [sic] a real bender on the ice we could just drop the buckets and tilt for it.”

Fans became concerned and upset, thinking that Bieber was actually mad, which led them to defend Mendes. This is a particularly tricky situation too because, if you’ll remember, Mendes used to date Hailey Baldwin who now just-so-happens to be Bieber’s wife. So you can see why people were concerned that it might not all be in good fun. But Bieber returned to the Instagram page to clarify that he was totally joking. Phew!

“there is no competition and it was a playful joke people relax..” Bieber began. “there’s no sides we’re all just here to make dope music. I’m just competitive as is he so it was just a little playful jargon.”

Mendes took this moment to respond in the most chill way possible. “LOL any time any day you just let me know,” he replied. Smooth, Shawn, smooth. Well, all’s well that ends well, eh? It seems our two pop stars were just having a bit of fun and are A-OKAY. We’re certainly happy the whole thing was cleared up. And fans are too. You can all rest easy! Check out the exchange below.