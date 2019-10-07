Justin Bieber Reenacted Taylor Swift’s Banana Video & Swifties Are Not Happy

Remember when T-Swift made an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and talked about her surgery last week? Justin Bieber shaded Taylor Swift’s banana video and Swifties are not thrilled. The original video featured Swift post-laser eye surgery. She was still, how shall we say? probably under the influence of her surgery drugs and painkillers. She had goggles taped over her eyes and was trying to pick the right banana from the bunch, but was unsuccessful which led to a slight meltdown. It was funny and her mom couldn’t have been sweeter. The video ~swiftly~ went viral, but no one knew Bieber was about to do his own take.

Bieber shared an Instagram Live video that his wife (two times over now), Hailey Baldwin, recorded. In the video, Bieber stands in his kitchen saying, “It’s not the banana that I wanted!” Then he cried once more, using Swift’s line, “It’s not the right banana. It has no head!” Baldwin seemed to enjoy the reenactment. She said, “that was so funny,” likely referring to Swift’s OG video. Take a look at both versions below:

The live stream feels like it was done all in good fun, a lighthearted mocking if you will. But unfortunately, Swifties aren’t seeing it that way because of where Bieber’s relationship lies with Swift. The two haven’t been on great terms in recent months due to Bieb’s manager, Scooter Braun. Swift shared a public letter about Braun after he acquired her entire song catalog earlier this summer. Braun purchased Big Machine Label, of which Swift was a part of, without alerting the pop-star. She felt it tirelessly unfair and called the whole situation her “worst case scenario” because of “the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.” In the Tumblr post, she explained how Braun had treated her poorly over the yeasr. The “Miss Americana And The Heartbreak Prince” singer included a screenshot of a Justin Bieber Instagram post that Braun was in. She was also tagged in the photo.

Justin Bieber then defended Braun with a post on his Instagram, saying Swift had “crossed a line.”

Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..

So you can see why fans might be a bit upset with the “I Don’t Care Singer” mocking Swift. “@justinbieber is one of the biggest hypocrite of all time. He always says things like ‘Just love’ and then he mocks Taylor out of nowhere,” one person wrote. “So annoying. He’s really obsessed with Taylor. @scooterbraun talk to your client pls. Tell him to stop mocking people.” Another added, “He has no right to even joke about her. The rat.”

To be fair—it didn’t seem to be shared with the intent to mock, but there you have it.