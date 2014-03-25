The Complete History of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s Rocky Relationship

All right, folks, it’s time to nail this down once and for all. Are Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez back together? Are they just casually seeing each other? Or are they still just as broken up as they’ve been for more than a year now?

It’s a tough question to answer (though many, many signs point to a reunion)—and we think the best way to predict the future is to look at the past. “Jelena,” as they’re known, have a rather long and storied past together; they have been best friends for years, and allegedly hung out and got to know each other for several years before they officially announced their romance in 2011. They broke up in 2012, and rumors have swirled since concerning whether or not they’re actually secretly together.

And, of course, there’s the top layer of scandal, which mostly centers on the fact that 20-year-old Bieber’s moral standing has rapidly devolved over the past year or so—not long after his split from 21-year-old Gomez. He was caught with marijuana on his tour bus, arrested for a DUI, allegedly spotted emerging from a brothel, and a number of other infractions that have led to a legitimate petition being circulated to get him deported from the U.S. Ouch.

Click through the gallery to see the complete history of Justin and Selena, from its nexus to the more recent days of confusion and longing. It’s a classic tale of love, passion, and loss, pop star style.