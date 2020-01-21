Justin Bieber Denies Shading Selena Gomez by Posting About His ‘Love’ for Hailey Baldwin

He’s just a man in love. Justin Bieber responded to Selena Gomez shade claims after his Hailey Baldwin post about how much he “loves his wife.” The “Yummy” singer, 25, took to his Instagram on Monday, Jan. 20, to explain how his posts about his wife, 23, have no secret meanings other than to express his love for her.

“I don’t post this to prove anything, or to try and make people believe I love my wife, I simply think it’s an honoring thing to do, publicly acknowledging your significant other!” he captioned a photo of an “I ❤️ my wife” sticker. “Its like we’re all okay with acknowledging an achievement or award, but think there has to be something shady about saying something publicly about the one you love. I have nothing to prove by saying I love my wife. I just think there is power in putting ur wife on a pedestal! I like to make my wife feel special and valued, Ive done a lot of cool things but I dont think anything comes close to as cool as that.”

Justin’s post comes a week after the release of Selena’s new album, Rare, which fans believe to be about her toxic relationship with the “Baby” singer. On the album, the former Disney Channel star sings about how she had to leave an on-again, off-again relationship to find herself again. We analyzed the lyrics here, but you probably already know about the not-so-flattering things she suggested about Justin in her summer song “Lose You to Love Me.”

Selena and Justin dated on and off from 2010 to 2018. Hailey—who dated Justin in his off period from Selena in 2015—married the “As Long As You Love” me singer in September 2018 in a courthouse wedding. The couple had a traditional ceremony in front of celebrity guests such as Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye a year later in September 2019.

As for the “love triangle” today, all three parties are fine. Selena just released critically acclaimed album, and Justin loves his wife, as he told fans about a bajillion times in his post.