Selena Gomez Once Accused Justin Bieber of Cheating on Her—Where She Stands With Him & Hailey Now

If you've been following their drama for the past decade, you may be wondering where Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's relationship now and what happened between them and his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Justin and Selena dated on and off from 2008 to 2018. Justin and Hailey Baldwin dated for six months in 2016 before reuniting in 2018, a month after Justin’s breakup with Selena. Justin and Hailey got engaged in July 2018 and married in September 2018. In an interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in 2022, Hailey explained how she and Justin got back together and confirmed that he and Selena were already broken up by the time they reunited. “When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever — at any point,” she explained. “I’m not interested in doing that and I never was. … I can say — period, point blank — I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody,” Hailey said. She continued, “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship.”

Though she and Justin were both single when they got back together in 2018, Hailey added that she could “understand” how her and Justin’s relationship could look different “from the outside.” She continued, “That was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door. They were not in a relationship at that time, but of course, there’s a very long history there. … It has nothing to do with me. I know that it closed a chapter and I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way.”

So where is Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's relationship now?

Where is Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship now?

Where is Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's relationship now?

February 2023: Selena Gomez thanks a fan for acknowledging her struggles after her breakup from Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez thanked a fan for acknowledging her struggles after her breakup from Justin Bieber in 2018 in a comment in a comment on a TikTok video in February 2023. “Does anybody just feel really bad for Selena Gomez? Like can you imagine going through a breakup so publicly with a guy who you were in love with for seven years and then like two months later he just marries someone,” TikTok user @essymakingsounds said in the video. “And then you have a chronic illness or an autoimmune disease — I can’t imagine that it’s fun. Living with that and the flareups in the public eye while people are watching you.”

The user continued, “And then dealing with mental health when life is hard enough already. Kudos to her for being so brave and so public and so open about her journey. But I bet if we ever walked a day in her shoes — where everything is so publicized — that would be so hard. So whenever I think about a hard day, I think about Selena Gomez. I feel bad saying that but if she can do it then everybody can.”

Selena thanked the user in the comments and revealed that the TikTok “made” her “cry.” “That made me cry 🥹 thank you!” she wrote.

September 2022: Hailey Bieber responds to rumors Justin Bieber cheated with her on Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber responded to rumors Justin Bieber cheated with her on Selena Gomez on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast in September 2022. During the interview, Hailey confirmed that she never dated her Justin while he was still dating Selena. (Selena and Justin broke up in May 2018. He got back together with Hailey in June 2018.)

“When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever — at any point,” she explained. “I’m not interested in doing that and I never was. … I can say — period, point blank — I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody,” Hailey said on “Call Her Daddy.” She continued, “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship.” Hailey added that she could “understand” how her and Justin’s relationship could look different “from the outside.” She continued, “That was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door. They were not in a relationship at that time, but of course, there’s a very long history there. … It has nothing to do with me. I know that it closed a chapter and I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way.”

Hailey also revealed during the podcast that she and Selena have spoken since she married Justin. “That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect, it’s all love,” she said. “That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect then that’s fine. … Which had brought me a lot of peace and I’m like, ‘We know what happened it is what it is.’ You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”

Hailey also responded to claims she “stole” Justin from Selena. “This is so crazy, I’ve literally never talked about this ever,” she said. “A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from [people thinking], like, ‘Oh, you stole him.’ It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there’s a truth.”She continued, “It just comes from, like, the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else, and that’s fine,” she said. “Like, you can wish that all you want but that’s just not the case.” She also claimed that Justin was also hurt by the comparisons between her and Selena. “I know that for him that’s hurtful because if we have moved on, why can’t you?” she said.

When asked if she had a message for fans who still want Justin and Selena to be together, Hailey told Cooper, “The first thing I would say is you’re not obligated to like me, but I believe that no matter what there can always be mutual respect between people and to me that means, you don’t have to say anything. You don’t have to like me, but you don’t have to say anything either because behind this person that you’re looking at on a screen is a person with a brain and a heart and emotions and issues that I face and so do you. … Just mutual respect and decency and know that what you say can have impact and know that.”

September 2018: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin marry

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin married at a courthouse in New York City, New York, in September 2018. They had a wedding in South Carolina the next year in September 2019.

July 2018: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get engaged

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged in July 2018. Justin proposed to Hailey at a restaurant while they were on vacation in the Bahamas, according to TMZ.“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” a source told People at the time. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

June 2018: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get back together

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got back together in June 2018 after they were seen together at church and at a club in Miami.

May 2018: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez break up for a third time

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez broke up for a third time in May 2018, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. The breakup came two months after a source told People that Justin and Selena were taking a break from their relationship because they wreen’t “getting along.” “They weren’t getting along and decided to take a break,” the insider said. “It doesn’t seem like a big deal and they will probably be fine soon again.”

March 2018: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez go Instagram official after getting back together

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez went Instagram official in March 2018 after they got back together. Selena posted an Instagram photo of herself laughing and holding up a polaroid of Justin in honor of his 24th birthday. “March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom,” she captioned the post.

February 2018: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez celebrate Valentine’s Day together

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez celebrated Valentine’s Day together in February 2018. “They celebrated a romantic Valentine’s Day,” a source told People at the time. “They had been apart for a couple of days and seemed happy to be reunited.” That same month, Justin and Selena attended Justin’s father Jeremy Bieber’s wedding in Jamaica together.

November 2017: Selena Gomez explains why she and Justin Bieber got back together

Selena Gomez explained why she and Justin Bieber got back together in an interview with Billboard in November 2017. “I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away,” she said.

October 2017: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez get back together

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez seemed to get back together in October 2017 after they were seen attending church and at a cafe together in Westlake Village, California. In a photo obtained by TMZ, Justin and Selena could be seen sitting across from each other at a table, as Justin wore a white hoodie with his hood up and Selena wore a blue striped outfit. TMZ also reported that Justin was seen at Selena’s house the week before and stayed there until midnight. “Justin lost touch with Selena for a while, but they are communicating again,” a source told People at the time.

The source confirmed Justin and Selena were enjoying “quiet date nights at home and outings to local, low-key spots. They are still catching up and just enjoy hanging out. They have learned from past mistakes and are not putting any pressure on each other. Things are much different and more mature.”

August 2017: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd start dating

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd started dating in August 2017 after they were photographed kissing at a restaurant in Los Angeles, California. They made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May 2018 and broke up in October 2017 after 10 months of dating.

August 2016: Selena Gomez accused Justin Bieber of cheating

Selena Gomez accused Justin Bieber of cheating in an Instagram comment in August 2016. The comment came after Justin confirmed he was dating Sofia Richie and defended her in an Instagram post following backlash from Selena fans. “I’m gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don’t stop the hate,” Justin captioned a black-and-white photo of him and Sofia. “This is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn’t be so mean to people that I like.”

Selena commented on the post defending Justin’s fans. “If you can’t handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol – It should be special between you two only,” she wrote. “Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before anyone ever did.” Justin responded to Selena in another comment, suggesting she “used” him. “It’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way,” he wrote. “Sad. All love.” He continued in a second comment, “I’m not one for anyone receiving hate. Hope u can all be kind to my friends and eachother. And yes I love my belibers.”

Selena then accused Justin of cheating on her in another comment. “Funny how the ones that cheated multiple times, are pointing the finger at the ones that were forgiving and supportive, no wonder fans are mad. Sad. All love,” she wrote. Justin responded in another comment, denying that he cheated on Selena and accused her of cheating on him with Zayn Malik. “I cheated… Oh I forgot about you and Zayn?” he wrote. (In an interview with InStyle UK in 2016, Selena denied rumors she was dating Zayn. “If he had asked me out on a date, I would be seen with him. Just kidding, but not kidding,” she said.) Selena then seemed to shade Justin by posting a collage on Instagram of her and her fans. “My whole life. You matter most. Thank you for letting me do what I love every day,” she captioned the post.

May 2016: Selena Gomez attends Justin Bieber’s concert

Selena Gomez was seen at a Justin Bieber concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, in May 2016. The concert came a week after Justin posted throewback photo of him and Selena kissing at the beach on his Instagram. “Feels,” Justin captioned the photo.

January 2016: Selena Gomez is “done” talking about Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez confirmed she was “done” talking about Justin Bieber in an interview with Rolling Stone in January 2016. “Honestly, what I would love to be printed is that I am so beyond done with talking about that, and him,” she said when asked about Justin singing “Sorry” to her in 2015. She also confirmed she was “done” with Justin in an interview with W magazine in March 2016. “I’m so exhausted,” she said. “I honestly am so done. I care about his health and well-being. But I can’t do it anymore.”

December 2015: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin start dating

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin started dating in December 2015. Justin confirmed the relationship with a photo on his Instagram of him and Hailey kissing on New Year’s Eve 2015 while on vacation in St. Barts. Justin also confirmed the relationship in an interview with GQ in 2016, where he referred to Hailey as “someone I really love.”

November 2015: Justin Bieber sings “Sorry” for Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber was seen singing The Temptations’ “My Girl” and his 2015 song “Sorry” to Selena Gomez at a hotel bar in Beverly Hills, California, in November 2015. “Sorry,” which is from Justin’s fourth studio album Purpose, is rumored to be about Selena.

“Is it too late now to say sorry? / ‘Cause I’m missing more than just your body,” Justin sings in the song.

September 2015: Justin Bieber reveals he and Selena Gomez moved in together before their second breakup

Justin Bieber revealed he and Selena Gomez moved in together before their second breakup in an interview with Complex in September 2015.”We were so in love. Nothing else mattered. We were all about each other. But when it’s like that and you get your value from that, people will always disappoint you,” Justin said, referring to his and Selena’s relationship as a “marriage kind of thing.”

Justin told Complex that he realized his relationship with Selena moved too fast for what he was ready for at the time. “I learned a lot. I moved in with my girlfriend when I was 18. Started my own life with her. It was a marriage kind of thing. Living with a girl, it was just too much at that age,” he said. He continued, “When stuff would happen, I would lose my freakin’ mind, and she would lose her mind, and we would fight so hard because we were so invested in each other. Love is a choice. Love is not a feeling. People have made it seem in movies that it’s this fairy tale.”

July 2015: Selena Gomez dates Zedd after her breakup with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez dated Zedd after her breakup with Justin Bieber in 2015. Selena and Zedd, whose real name is Anton Zaslavski, collaborated on her song “I Want You to Know” from Zedd’s 2015 album True Colors. Selena confirmed the romance in an interview on the New Zealand radio show The Edge Afternoons in July 2015. “I adore Anton a lot and I definitely had a thing with him, which was nice,” she said.

November 2014: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez break up for a second time

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez broke up for a second time in November 2014. Selena confirmed the breakup in an interview with Ryan Seacrest at the time. She also confirmed that her song “The Heart Wants What it Wants” from her 2014 compilation album For You was about Justin. “He thought it was beautiful. I think it was really hard,” she said of playing Justin the song. When asked where their relationship was at that time, Selena said, “I support him. I think I always will. I’m upset when he’s upset. I’m happy when he’s happy.”

“The bed’s getting cold and you’re not here / The future that we hold is so unclear / But I’m not alive until you call / And I’ll bet the odds against it all / Save your advice, ’cause I won’t hear You might be right, but I don’t care / There’s a million reasons why I should give you up,” Selena sings in “The Heart Wants What It Wants.”

December 2012: Justin Bieber explains his breakup with Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber explained his and Selena Gomez’s breakup in an interview with radio host Big Boy in December 2013. “[The breakup] affected us, especially when we are in front of so many people,” Justin said. “It’s such a public thing. It’s just hard for the both of us. But you know, she’s a great woman. I love her [to] this day.” Justin also confirmed that his song “All That Matters” from his 2013 compilation album Journals was about Selena.

“Whenever you’re not in my presence It feels like I’m missing my blessings, yeah / So I sleep through the daylight, stay awake all night / ‘Til you’re back again, oh, yeah, yeah / You think I’m biased to my significant other / You hit it right on the head, only been missing my lover / Got a whole lot of texts in my phone, and I don’t reply / But the next eight bars,” Justin sings in “All That Matters.”

April 2012: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez get back together

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez confirmed they were back together in April 2013 after Justin posted a series of throwbacks photos of him and Selena on his Instagram. ‘You’ve been makin music for too long babe come cuddle’ -her,” Justin captioned a photo of Selena hugging him shirtless. That same month, a source confirmed to People that Selena and Justin were back together, after they were seen together in Oslo, Norway, where Justin was on tour at the time. “They were holding hands, hugging and they kissed on the lips,” the insider said.

November 2012: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez break up for the first time

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomezbroke up for the first time in November 2012 after almost two years together. “She broke up with him about a week ago,” a source told People at the time. “With them being apart so much it got complicated. She had some trust issues. It’s not easy, but the relationship needed to end.”

A source also told E! News at the time that Selena and Justin broke up because of their “busy schedules.” “Because of their crazy schedules, it was getting harder and harder to maintain a relationship,” the insider said.

November 2011: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez attend the American Music Awards

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez attended the American Music Awards together in November 2011, where Justin carried Selena’s train as she walked the red carpet.

September 2011: Justin Bieber rents out the Staple Center for a date with Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber rented out the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, for a date with Selena Gomez in September 2011. The date included a candlelit dinner on the basketball court and a private screening of the 1997 movie, Titanic. “Romance [isn’t] dead. Treat your lady right fellas. #REAL,” Justin wrote in a tweet after the date.

May 2011: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez kiss at the Billboard Music Awards

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez kissed for the first time in public at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2011. Justin kissed Selena just before he went on stage to accept one of his six Billboard Music Awards at the event.

May 2011: Selena Gomez gives her first interview about Justin Bieber

Though they made their red carpet debut in February 20111, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez didn’t verbally confirm their relationship until Selena’s interview with Seventeen in May 2011. “I don’t like hiding. I do like to keep certain things to myself, but at the end of the day, I’m 18 and I’m going to fall in love,” she said. “I’m going to hang out with people and I’m going to explore myself, and I’m OK with that.”

February 2011: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez confirm they’re dating at the Vanity Fair Oscars party

After months of rumors, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez confirmed they were dating at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in February 2011. Selena and Justin made their red carpet debut at the event in color-coordinated red and black outfits.

December 2010: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez go on their first date

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were seen on their first date at an IHOP in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In a photograph obtained by TMZ, Selena and Justin were seen walking arm-in-arm as they left the restaurant. The date was the same week Justin and Selena performed separately at Q102 Jingle Ball. During the concert, Justin told fans hat, of all the “Disney girls,” Selena was his favorite. Selena also responded to the rumors she and Justin were dating in an interview with MTV News that month. “It was pancakes. Who doesn’t like pancakes?” Selena said.

February 2010: Selena Gomez says she feels like a “big sister” to Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez told MTV News in February 2010 that she felt like a “big sister” to Justin Bieber. “I love Justin,” Selena said at the time, calling “such a good kid” and one of her “good friends.” She continued, “And I feel like a big sister now, ’cause I want to protect him. So I’m always very cautious with him, but he is so talented and he’s so sweet, so that just started us wanting to work together. Now he’s just become one of my good friends.”

December 2009: Justin Bieber sings “One Less Lonely Girl” for Selena Gomez at New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Jelena’s first moment was when Justin Bieber sang “One Less Lonely Girl” for Selena Gomez at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Las Vegas on December 31, 2009. The performance saw Justin singing to Selena as she sat on a stool and sang along as he stroked her arm and cuddled up beside her.

For more about Selena Gomez, watch her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, on Apple TV Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.

