Justin Bieber Lip Synced Selena Gomez’s Name in DJ Khaled’s & Drake’s New Music Video

Leave Selena alone. Justin Bieber lip synced Selena Gomez’s name in the “Popstar” music video by DJ Khaled and Drake. DJ Khaled released “Popstar,” which is from his upcoming album Khaled Khaled and features Drake, in July 2020. The duo released the music video on Thursday, September 3, with a surprise appearance from Justin, who lip synced Drake’s verses.

Halfway through the music video—which also includes cameos from Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber, and his manager, Scooter Braun—Justin can be seen walking through a doorway as he rapped one of Drake’s verses from the song: “Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl”

The Ariana, of course, is Ariana Grande, who, like Bieber, is also managed by Braun. The Selena, as fans have noted, is Selena Gomez, Justin’s on-again, off-again ex from 2010 to 2017. The moment led to fans telling Justin to take his ex’s name out of his mouth. “It’s 2020 and Justin still got Selena’s name in his mouth, LITERALLY….,” wrote Twitter user @camila_data.

Twitter user @highforsel tweeted, “Drake: If you’re not comfortable with mouthing selena’s name it’s oka- Justin: NO. I can do it.”

“justin lip-synced selena’s name in a music video and im not saying it’s a big deal, but if selena did it his fans would already be making threads on how obsessed she is,” tweeted user @skinnysel.

User @cowboyselena tweeted, “Justin made Selena famous” well then why is he the one who needs to use her name to stay relevant.”

In an interview with Billboard in November 2017, Selena opened up about why she reunited with Justin at the time and why she “cherishes” people from her childhood. I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right,” she said at the time. “But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away. And [that goes for] people in general. I mean, I grew up with Demi [Lovato]. Nick and Joe [Jonas] and Miley [Cyrus] — we’ve gone through seasons in our lives. I don’t think it’s as serious as people make things out to be half the time. It’s just my life. I grew up with all of these people, and it’s so cool to see where everybody is.”

Selena continued, “It comes back to the idea of me remaining full. I think a true representation of love is beyond just yourself. It’s me going to get coffee earlier this morning and talking with a woman who was celebrating her birthday and going to Disneyland for the first time. I told her about my favorite things there, and she got excited, and then I got excited because she was excited. The littlest things are impactful.

At the time, Selena also opened up about her breakup from The Weeknd, who she dated for almost year in 2017. “Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd]. I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me,” she said.